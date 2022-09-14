It was a battle between two of the best teams in 2A and the North Iowa Cedar League conference.
Coming into the game, Denver was ranked at number five in 2A and Dike-New Hartford was the top-ranked team in 2A. Historically, Denver has never beat the Wolverines, losing all 23 previous games and only winning three sets in total during that time.
"We appreciate the quality of our opponent and the level of volleyball that we have to play," head coach Jamie Johnson said. "They're an amazing team so we needed to do our jobs and not take plays off and battle all night long. I felt the girls did a good job at not getting too high on the game. We just need to figure out how to put more points on the board so we can win."
In the rematch of last year's state semifinal game, the Wolverines took the first point of the match.
The Cyclones were able to take a 3-1 advantage before D-NH scored back-to-back points to tie it up at 3-3.
Kayla Knowles started off the game slowly but was able to get a big slam to give Denver the 6-4 lead. Not too long after that, Denver was forced to take their first timeout down 11-7.
D-NH stepped on the gas taking a 17-10 lead over the Cyclones. Knowles hit three straight kills to bring Denver within five, 20-15.
The Cyclones took their second timeout of the set down 13-16. The Wolverines lost the first point after the timeout but were able to win the set 25-17.
The gym at D-NH has ceilings that are only ~20 feet tall, considerably shorter than the gym in Denver. The Cyclones had multiple digs and bumps that hit the ceiling and careened to the floor.
Different facilities can become a factor in the game and it can be difficult to prep for that in the practices before hand.
"It does impact the game," Johnson said. "Sometimes we game plan for that. We have gone and practiced in our old high school gym but it still doesn't replicate this low ceiling. Unless you play here everyday, you aren't going to be used to it."
Inexperience in gym's like D-NH can cause new challenges to those players.
"It impacts when we are out of system because if we want to bump stud the ball up, the path of the ball is higher than the ceiling," Johnson said. "I think that limited some of the balls that Channing could get to Kayla on the outside because the ceiling height impacts that. Channing is only a freshman so she doesn't have loads of experience with that."
In set two, Denver took an early 5-4 advantage. It took no time for the Wolverines to make that up though as they forced Denver to take a timeout down 11-6.
D-NH kept their foot on the gas, taking 15-9 and 21-12 leads before taking a 2-0 set advantage. D-NH won the second set 25-13.
During the three sets of the night, set three was the most competitive in terms of score.
The Cyclones began set three like set two, taking a 4-2 lead. The Wolverines were able to tie it up at 8-8.
Denver kept it close throughout the entire set, at one point down 16-15. The Cyclones took a timeout down 20-17 and another down 23-19.
D-NH took set three by a score of 25-20, sweeping the Cyclones.
The Wolverine defense is capable of covering the entire court with their six players. The defense is a large portion of why D-NH has only lost one match this season.
"We know that they are going to be in system," Johnson said. "When we think a kill might be scoring it isn't and then they find a way to get into system and get a great swing."
Denver moves to 13-3 on the season and will be in action next at the D-NH varsity tournament on Saturday.
Denver .......................... 17 13 20 - 0
Dike-New Hartford ........ 25 25 25 - 3