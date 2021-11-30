CEDAR RAPIDS — Class 2A No. 5 Denver girls basketball picked up its second win of their opening week as they took part in the 17th Annual Rivalry Saturday at Kirkwood Community College, holding on to defeat 1A fifth-ranked North Linn 65-64.
“It was such an intense environment, kind of like State,” senior Reese Johnson said. “We knew North Linn was a traditional powerhouse and had been to State the last seven years in a row. We were excited to come play here this year, but knew we had to rebound and play hard if we wanted to beat them.”
The Cyclones ran off to a 15-5 start as they broke through North Linn’s early press for easy layups. Fouls piled up for the Lynx and they were forced to move into a zone towards the end of the half, allowing them to take a 36-35 lead into the locker room.
“We’re fortunate to have games like this against premier programs like North Linn,” coach Joe Frost said. “They pressured us well, but they found it hard not fouling while they pressed us. They switched that zone and it became a tail of two halves honestly.
A deadlock battle occurred over the second half, tied at 48 after the end of the third quarter. Neither team could get a significant run going, trading buckets through 15 minutes of play. The Cyclones finally broke through in the final minute as senior Allison Bonnette got the layup and the foul to put Denver up 65-62. North Linn scored with 2.1 seconds remaining, but the Cyclones simply inbounded the ball on the opposite side of the court and not allowing enough time for the Lynx to corral and get a shot up.
“Playing a team like North Linn who is that competitive for 32 minutes is not easy,” Frost said. “We have a veteran team with a lot of resilience. They knocked down some big shots to keep us in the fourth quarter. Having an older team like this will be big down the stretch this season.”
Johnson stuffed the stat sheet for the Cyclones with 21 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals. Senior Sydney Eggena totaled 15 points, five rebounds and two assists. Bonnette had 13 points, seven rebounds and three steals.
“I know we can have a really successful season because of our seniors and our team getting better with each game we play together,” Johnson said. “We know we can get back to State. Our ultimate goal is to win games there. I know we can. I’m really excited to see where the season takes us.”
Denver (2-0) traveled to Crestwood on Monday and will host East Marshall on Tuesday to open conference play.
DENVER 65, NORTH LINN 64
Individual statistics
Denver: Reese Johnson 7-13 6-7 21, Sydney Eggena 4-5 7-10 15, Allison Bonnette 4-7 3-5 13, Grace Hennessy 3-9 2-3 8, Avery Forde 1-2 0-0 3, Macy Matthias 1-4 0-0 3, Elaina Hildebrandt 1-4 0-0 2, Aubrey Decker 0-0 0-0 0, totals 21-44 18-25 65.
North Linn: Kamryn Kurt 9-13 2-2 21, Chloe VanEtten 5-7 3-5 13, Elle Flanagan 2-8 3-4 9, Macy Boge 3-9 0-1 7, Molly Boge 2-2 0-0 6, Skylar Buresh 2-6 0-0 5, Elise Ware 1-2 1-2 3, Ella Ries 0-3 0-0 0, totals 24-50 9-14 64.
Other statistics
3-point goals: Denver 5-16 (Bonnette 2-4, Forde 1-2, Johnson 1-3), North Linn 7-17 (Boge 2-2, Flanagan 2-6, Kurt 1-3, Buresh 1-4); Rebounds: Denver 28 (Johnson 9, Bonnette 7, Eggena 5, Hennessy 4, three with 1), North Linn 31 (Ware 7, VanEtten 6, three with 4); Offensive rebounds: Denver 9 (Johnson 3, Eggena 3, three with 1), North Linn 13 (VanEtten 5, Ware 3, Boge 2, three with 1); Assists: Denver 15 (Forde 3, Hennessy 3, Johnson 3, three with 2), North Linn 9 (Kurt 4, Boge 2, three with 1); Steals: Denver 7 (Bonnette 3, Johnson 2, Hennessy 2), North Linn 6 (Boge 3, Ware 2, Buresh 1); Blocks: Denver 5 (Johnson 3, Hennessy 2), North Linn 0; Turnovers: Denver 11, North Linn 13.