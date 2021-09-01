Denver finally broke through last fall.
The Cyclones advanced to the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Class 2A state tournament for the first time in school history. What’s more, Denver knocked off Boyden-Hull in the quarterfinals and dethroned back-to-back state champion Western Christian to advance to the 2A final.
Denver fell to juggernaut Dike-New Hartford.
Yet the 2021 campaign was full of success.
Denver won 35 matches, the most since 2015.
Better yet, the Cyclones return all but two of their players from last season’s roster. Seniors Reese Johnson, Kate Clinton, Grace Lyons, Allison Bonnette, Avery Forde and Sydney Eggena, juniors Kayla Knowles and Anna Curtis, and sophomore Jess Gergen all are back.
Johnson, a setter, led 2A with 1,002 assists last season, while Forde led Denver with a .307 hitting efficiency. Eggena is returning after missing all of last season due a torn ACL. Clinton averaged more than three digs per set, while Knowles was sixth in 2A with 3.5 kills per set. Gergen led 2A with 113 blocks as a freshman.
“We return most of our team that finished as the Class 2A runners-up last season,” said Cyclones coach Jamie Johnson, who is entering his sixth season leading the program. “That finish made our goal for this season extremely clear: We want to finish on top.”
Jamie Johnson will be assisted by Britta Weston, Mindy Giesler and Paul Gebel.
Denver finished 35-6, including 7-1 in the North Iowa Cedar League East Division. This season, however, also will feature some conference realignment. With the addition of Oelwein, the NICL will split up into three pods. Denver will be in the same pod as D-NH.
“They are well-coached and set the bar extremely high with great offense and defense,” Jamie Johnson said. “We will need to find a way to execute our game plan and play to our ability when facing them.
“It will be a fun season as we learn to balance the pressure of being the team others want to beat while challenging ourselves to get better every day as we climb the mountain again.”