Denver- The Cyclones were looking for its third straight win, but it had a tough task against the second-ranked Falcons.
Denver was coming off of two big wins, one by 40 points over Vinton-Shellsburg and the other, an overtime win over conference rival Dike-New Hartford.
Friday's game started off with the Falcons taking a massive 29-8 lead after the first quarter. Aplington-Parkersburg used the majority of the 35 second shot clock during the first quarter and the Cyclones, like most teams would, had trouble defending for the full shot clock.
"Its a nightmare," head coach Kyle Matthias said. "They have so many weapons. They have weapons that can come off of the bench and credit to them. What an outstanding program that they run. They have guys that play all year and they execute well. I tip my hat to Aaron [Thomas] because he runs a fantastic program."
Denver and A-P played their first game against each other Jan. 13, just a week prior to Friday's game and Matthias tried out some new things in the first half, but the tough matchup proved too much in the first two quarters.
"We tried some different things early," Matthias said. "We just played them last Friday and I give credit to them they are well coached. They move the ball so fast, and they have good shooters and it is a tough matchup for our guys."
By the end of the first half, the Cyclones trailed 49-18 and the second half turned into an opportunity to try out some different things and make strides.
Denver outscored A-P for the first and only time during the game, 17-16, to cut the lead to 65-35 after three quarters.
The Cyclones would go on to fall 85-41 to move to 6-11 on the season. Clayton Liddle led the way with 10 points and three 3-pointers.
Although Denver lost by 44, the game offered some lessons for the Cyclones.
"At halftime we talked a lot about our character and how we were going to finish this thing out," Matthias said. "It was a tough first and I was proud of how our guys responded. I felt offensively we made a couple of adjustments and got some more movement. Defensively, they [A-P] are really good at getting you out of position so you have to constantly overplay. I thought in the second half we were more efficient in our defensive movement."
With playoffs just under a month away, the Cyclones have some good wins, as well as some tough losses. Leaders have stepped up recently and put the recent games into perspective.
"After the game when we broke it down, one of the junior leaders stepped up," Matthias said. "He said that we had a great week and we have to take this great week into next week. We have Decorah on Tuesday and they are going to be real tough. We look forward to that challenge and our message has stayed the same, not everything has gone the way that we wanted, but we are making gains and we are getting better."