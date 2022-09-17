Aplington- After losing their first game of the year, Denver travelled to Aplington to take on Aplington-Parkersburg in the fourth game of the year.

In the first quarter, Denver was driving down the field before the Falcons stuffed them at the 4-yard line. On the next possession, A-P's Aiden Junker broke free for a long run but Denver's Ethan Schoville was able to catch Junker from behind and strip the ball. Denver recovered the ball on their own 5-yard line. 