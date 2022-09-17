Aplington- After losing their first game of the year, Denver travelled to Aplington to take on Aplington-Parkersburg in the fourth game of the year.
In the first quarter, Denver was driving down the field before the Falcons stuffed them at the 4-yard line. On the next possession, A-P's Aiden Junker broke free for a long run but Denver's Ethan Schoville was able to catch Junker from behind and strip the ball. Denver recovered the ball on their own 5-yard line.
On third down, Cyclone quarterback, Tye Bradley, dropped back for a screen pass and was picked off. The interception was returned for a pick six and gave the Falcons a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, A-P flexed their iconic run heavy offense to move down the field methodically. At the end of the drive, Junker ran it in for his second touchdown of the game from short range. A-P took a 14-0 lead late in the first half.
After Denver stopped the Falcons on the first drive of the second half, the Cyclones drew A-P offsides on a fourth and two play for an automatic first down.
On a goal-to-go play from the Cyclones, Schoville fumbled the ball right in front of the goal line. A-P recovered the ball on Denver's 5-yard line with 5:30 left in the third quarter.
A-P took the ball slowly and methodically down the field on the following possession. With just over a minute left in the quarter, the Falcons were on Denver's 22-yard line.
At the end of the third quarter, the Falcons were threatening on the 9-yard line. To start the third quarter, A-P took a 21-0 lead on a 3-yard plunge.
A good return was called back by holding but they gained 5 yards from a late hit penalty. The Cyclones started the drive off on the 35-yard line and were stopped at midfield. A 30-yard punt from Denver put the Falcons on their own 20-yard line.
Denver got the ball back after an A-P punt but Bradley was strip sacked at the 40-yard line with 5:50 left in the game.
The Falcons ran the clock out, taking a timeout with 1:01 left in the game, before going into victory formation to secure the 21-0 win.
Denver is now 2-2 on the season after losing last week to Sumner-Fredericksburg. In the last two games, Denver has only scored seven points, while giving up 33.
"We knew what A-P has and that this game was going to be a chore," head coach Rhett Barrett said. "I think Sumner exposed us a little bit last week so we got something to work on."
Although the last two weeks have been a struggle for the Cyclone offense, Barrett is confident in his team's ability.
"We're not out of it," Barrett said. "You've just got to keep growing and we are learning about ourselves from this."
Giving up two turnovers against a top-ranked team is not the recipe to come home with a win. Converting goal-to-go situations and keeping possession of the ball will be of the utmost importance to the Cyclones in the upcoming games.
"We were in the red zone four times and we gave it away multiple times down there," Barrett said. "When you're playing a top-ranked team, you have to convert on those. On two of those we were within the 5-yard line and didn't score. Thats something that we are going to work on and get better at in practice."
Next week the Cyclones will be facing Central Springs for their homecoming game. Barrett is going to make sure that the team is ready for the challenge in next week's game while keeping the morale high.
"I think we learned a lot about ourselves," Barrett said. "We teach them the game of football and we learn from the film. This week is going to be a big film week. We are going to learn how to get better and play good football. We are going to be alright. We are a tight knit group and we just got beat by a really good team here and now we just have to get better. Who knows, we might get to see them again in the postseason."
Denver…............................ 0 0 0 0 – 0
Aplington-Parkersburg….... 7 7 7 0 – 21