Denver- The Denver Cyclones were not match for Casey Gardner and the Dunkerton Raiders Thursday night.
The Raiders started off red hot, taking a 12-4 lead halfway through the opening frame. Kasey Wirtjes was doing his best trying to keep the Cyclones in the game by the end of the first quarter, finishing with 11 points as Denver trailed 23-16.
Denver went on a 4-0 in the first 3 minutes of the second quarter to cut the lead to 23-20. The Raiders then went on a 11-4 run of its own to take a 34-24 lead with 2 to play in the half. Wirtjes finished the half with 17 points, but Dunkerton led 36-31.
In the second half, Denver was unable to cut into the lead and trailed 43-39 3 minutes into the half. Clayton Liddle drilled a three to put the Raider lead to just two, 49-47, with 2:50 left in the third quarter as the Cyclones took a timeout.
Dunkerton exploded with a 9-2 run in the last minutes to take a 58-49 lead into the last quarter. Wirtjes was held scoreless in the quarter, but Ethan Schoville picked up the scoring, putting his game total at 12 points.
In the fourth quarter, Dunkerton called a timeout ahead 68-58 and Denver had four scorers in double digits. Denver called time down 76-58 and the Raiders held on for the 84-66 win. Wirtjes finished with 19 points, Schoville and Keaton Rothmeyer had 12 points.
Garder finished with a school record 46 points and eight three pointers.
Denver will be in action for the last time before the new year next Tuesday against AGWSR.