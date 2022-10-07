Fairbank- The gym at Wapsie Valley High School had the feel of a small state tournament with all four teams in the semifinals of the North Iowa Cedar League conference tournament ranked in the top-five of their respective classes.
Denver vs Wapsie Valley
The first semifinal game was between fourth ranked Cyclones took on the third ranked host school, Wapsie Valley.
The Warriors started the match off with a slim 5-4 lead and Denver took a timeout shortly after down 9-5. Wapsie Valley's Hannah Knight had four kills by the time Denver took their second timeout down 14-8.
Cyclone Jessica Gergen rose up for a huge block at the net to cut the lead to five, 15-10 before the Cyclones continued to cut the lead to three, 18-15.
Denver got as close as two, 21-19 before Wapsie took a four point lead, 24-20 to put the Cyclones on the ropes.
The Cyclones continued to put the ball into their best players hand, Kayla Knowles, down four and it worked as Knowles put constant pressure on the Warrior defense and brought Denver back to 24-23.
Wapsie Valley took a timeout down 25-24 before dropping set one 29-27.
When the Cyclones were on the ropes and down to set point, head coach Jamie Johnson continued to tell the players to trust eachother and play with confidence.
"I told them to have confidence and believe in each other," Johnson said. "Stay calm, cool and collected was important, which they did and I am proud of them. They traded points there but we put the brakes on Wapsie there when we were down to set point. I am proud of them to believe in themselves enough to play error free volleyball for that long."
Knowles played lights out volleyball to end the first set and was confident in her ability to bring the team back but realizes she isn't the only one out there making plays.
"It feels great to be trusted on a team like that," Knowles said. "I am not the only one out there. It was a team effort because while I may get the kills on the scoreboard, I need a pass, I need a setter and it was just a team effort all around."
Denver had all the momentum going into set two, taking 5-4 and 10-7 leads after Knowles notched her 10th kill of the match.
Elaina Hildebrandt got in on the action as well, killing the ball to give Denver the slim 15-13 lead. Wapsie Valley took a timeout down 19-14 and Denver took a timeout after the Warriors scored three straight.
An ace from Wapsie Valley's Anna Curley tied the set at 21-21 but it wasn't enough as the Cyclones took set two 25-23. Knowles ended the match with 14 kills.
Wapsie Valley vs Union
After Dike-New Hartford beat the fifth ranked team in 3A, Union, in straight sets, the Warriors had to face off against Union in the third place consolation match.
The Warriors played like it had something to prove, taking a 4-0 lead in set one. Sydney Matthias slammed the ball down to give Wapsie Valley the 12-6 lead.
Knight notched her fifth kill of the set to give the Warriors the 16-9 advantage. Union took their second timeout down 21-14 but it wasn't enough as the Warriors took set one 25-20.
Wapsie Valley continued the strong play, taking a 5-3 lead in set two before Union took a timeout down 8-5. Knight continued to punish the ball, killing it to give the Warriors the 13-12 lead. The tight set continued with the Knights taking a 19-18 lead. Union held Wapsie Valley at arms length, winning set two 25-23 and forcing a set three.
The third and final set started off tied at 5-5 before Union took a timeout down 10-7. The Knights took their second timeout down 13-7 and Wapsie Valley won set three 15-8 to beat Union 2-1 and finish in third place.
Denver vs Dike-New Hartford
The Cyclones made it to the championship match and their reward was a match against top-ranked Dike-New Hartford.
Denver started off set one slow, taking a timeout down 4-0. The timeout helped a little bit as they closed the gap to 10-5 and keeping it within five, 15-10.
The Cyclones scored three straight to force the Wolverines to take a timeout up 17-14. Denver took their second timeout down 23-18 but D-NH took set one 25-20. Knowles finished the fist set with seven kills to lead both teams.
D-NH began set two up two, 6-4 and a kill from Gergen kept the lead at two, 10-8. The Cyclones took a timeout down 16-11 and its final timeout down 22-14. The Wolverines finished off Denver after a net violation, giving them the 25-15 win and the first place finish. Knowles finished the match with 10 kills and Gergen finished second with seven.
Knowles finished the day with 24 kills, the majority assisted from freshman Channing Johnson, who came into the day second in the state in assists across all classes.
"It is awesome having a setter like that," Knowles said. "She is so young and has so much potential to get better and grow. You can bring up her confidence and she keeps getting better and better every game."
The Cyclones faced off against D-NH earlier in the season but made the match on Thursday night much closer.
"I was proud of our girls," Johnson said. "We terminated more balls than we normally do against Dike but they [Dike] are just phenomenal and it is hard to beat them."
Denver was close the breaking through but lost focus at key points throughout the match.
"We feel like we had a let up in our focus," Johnson said. "When you are playing against a team like that we have to play pretty flawlessly to beat them so there is definitely work to do as we move forward."
Knowles copied the sentiment that Johnson made regarding the team's focus.
"I think we came out with great energy," Knowles said. "We just couldn't quite execute what we wanted to. We knew that we had some good plays and some good strategy but we just lost focus a little bit and that is what got us down and we ended us losing."