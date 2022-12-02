Denver- The spotlight of Cyclone Center was on the wrestling mat Thursday night.
The highly anticipated 2022-2023 wrestling season is now underway for the Denver Cyclones after a triangular against North Iowa Cedar League opponents Dike-New Hartford and Sumner-Fredericksburg.
Sumner-Fredericksburg vs Dike-New Hartford
Sumner-Fredericksburg's Grand Henderson kicked things off with a bang, winning by fall in the 182 lb division in just 45 seconds.
In the 195 lb bout, Kyle Kulhmann lost by a 15-6 decision.
Ethan Hunt lost by fall in the 220 lb match in 3 minutes and 33 seconds and S-F forfeited the 285 lb division to trail the Wolverines 16-6 going into the lighter divisions.
In 113 lbs, Sam Egan got S-F back on the board with a fall to tighten the score to 22-12.
Brennen Blake was pinned in the 120 lb match and S-F forfeited the 126 lb bout and Antonio Gitch lost by fall in 132 lb.
The Wolverines continued to dominate as S-F's Kaden Meyer lost by fall in the 152 lbs division to put the score at 58-12.
Noah Henderson got the Cougars back on the board with a fall 1:33 into his match.
In the final match of the night, 170 lbs, Jesse Jones fought hard the entire time, but ended up getting pinned late in the third period to give D-NH the 64-18 win.
Denver vs Dike-New Hartford
The Cyclones were hoping for a good start to its year against rival Dike-New Hartford.
In the first match for Denver, Corbin Hill lost by a 10-2 decision in the 195 lb match.
Cody Koepke battled throughout the 220 lb bout, but would go on to lose by fall in the third period.
In the heavyweight division, Cade Bonnette would go on to lose by fall in the second period to put D-NH ahead 16-0 moving into the lighter weight classes.
In 106 lbs, Jericho Grimmett lost by fall just 31 seconds into his match.
Jon Smeltzer responded with a very quick 10 second pin in the 113 lb bout to put Denver on the board for the first time.
Connor McLaughlin followed that up with a pin of his own in the 120 lb class to cut the lead to 22-12.
Kale Lyons also got a fall of his own in 20 seconds in the 126 lb division.
In an exciting 132 lb match, Denver's Vinny McLaughlin lost by fall to end Denver's streak of three straight wins.
Boden White cut the gap once again with a fall in the first period to put the score at 28-24.
In the 145 lb pound match after the first period, Gavin McLaughlin got sick, but rallied back to battle in the second period and eventually won by fall in the third period to put Denver ahead.
Austin Hesse lost by fall in the second period and the Wolverines took the lead back, 34-30.
Angello Wittenburg won by fall in the 160 lb match to put Denver back in the lead.
After two hard fought periods in the 170 lb match, Ehtan Krabbenhoft lost by a 6-4 decision after a reversal late in the third period.
In the final match against the Wolverines, Landon Luhring lost by fall and D-NH escaped with the 43-36 win.
Denver vs Sumner-Fredericksburg
In the final dual of the night, the Cyclones took on the Cougars.
Koepke edged out Hunt in a 13-9 decision during the 220 lb bout.
Both Bonnette and Grimmett were handed wins by forfeit to put the Cyclones ahead 15-0.
Egan put the Cougars on the board with his second fall of the night 1:10 into the match.
Connor McLaughlin came out firing in the 120 lb bout, winning by fall just 22 seconds into the match.
Kale Lyons won by forfeit in the 126 lb match and Vincent McLaughlin won the 132 lb match by fall just 29 seconds in.
Both White and Gavin McLaughlin won by forfeit and Hesse kept the momentum going with a win by fall in the 152 lb bout.
Noah Henderson got S-F back on the board with a tight 6-4 decision win in the 160 lb match.
Grant Henderson continued to get points on the board with a quick 34 second fall and Kuhlmann closed out the night with a win over Hill by fall.
Denver was able to win its first match of the season 57-21.