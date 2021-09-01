A program built on a foundation of sustained success over the years looks to add another chapter to a lengthy book full of rich tradition.
Both of Denver’s cross-country teams placed in the top 10 at the Class 2A state meet last fall. The girls took sixth, the boys eighth.
The vast majority of the girls team returns this fall, a group headlined by junior Amber Homan. During her sophomore season, Homan placed fourth at the 2A state meet in Fort Dodge. Also returning is senior Chloe Ristau, who took 13th at the state meet a year ago. Juniors Laci Even and Kira Courtelyou, sophomores Aubrey Decker, Ava Dunkin and Kendall Courtelyou also are back for the Cyclones this season.
Denver is ranked No. 5 in the Iowa High School Track and Field/Cross-Country Coaches Association’s 2A preseason team rankings.
“(The) girls have the talent to take the conference this year,” said Cyclones coach Sandy Sabelka, who is entering her 19th season with the program. “It is definitely doable, but with the stacked conference that we have, they will need to stay healthy and focused and make sure we don’t hit our peak too early in the season. They have their goals set on a top three state finish, and I have no doubt this is the group that can do just that.”
The boys squad will feature change this season.
All six of Denver’s starting runners graduated. Juniors Jack Mulert and Max Schwandt are the lone returners.
“I have multiple boys that have stepped up their game from last year and are eager and anxious to fill those spots,” Sabelka said. “Having so many varsity spots up for grabs with this group of boys, we are already seeing so much improvement from those returning from where they started last year. It is going to take a lot of work to match what we accomplished last season, but these boys are already showing us that they are willing to put in the extra work and efforts to be contenders in the conference and district once again.”