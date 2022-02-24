The last time the Denver girls basketball team qualified for the state tournament, COVID-19 was just weeks away from reaching pandemic status.
Before the world shut down, before attendance limits, the Cyclones went to the Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union state basketball championships. They fell to Cascade in the quarterfinals on March 3, 2020.
On Wednesday, Denver punched their ticket to return for the first time in two years, their eighth overall. But it wasn’t easy.
In front of a packed Waverly-Shell Rock High School gymnasium, the Cyclones fought off a game Aplington-Parkersburg team, going on a 7-0 run in the final 2 minutes and 50 seconds to secure a 51-43 win for the Class 2A Region 4 title.
Denver (23-2) will be the second seed in the tournament and will face Underwood (22-2), the Region 8 winner. That quarterfinal will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 2, at Wells Fargo Arena.
Head coach Joe Frost said that it felt like it was a long time coming for the Cyclones to earn their trip to state.
“We were a good enough team to get back down there, but it’s really hard to be there,” Frost said. “It’s hard to win these games.
“I’m glad that this game was as close as it was because they’re more fun, but I’ll tell you what, these girls, they battle. They’re battlers.”
Reese Johnson led the way for the Cyclones with 18 points on 6-13 from the floor, 4-5 from 3-point range.
“It’s just exciting,” Johnson said. “We knew we could get back here a second time to Wells Fargo (Arena in Des Moines), and we’re just really excited, but we know this isn’t it yet. We’ve still got wins to get.”
After the first quarter, it seemed that it was going to be Denver’s night. They held the Falcons (17-7) to just one point and 0-5 from the floor in the opening 8 minutes to take a 10-1 lead.
However, A-P was able to get it rolling in the second quarter. Eileen Waller made 3-4 in the period including a pair from long range, while Denver connected on 5-14 from the floor and took a 21-17 lead into the locker rooms.
The Falcons narrowed it even more in the third quarter, outscoring the Cyclones, 19-15, in a thrilling penultimate period. Kaitliyn Cuvelier notched nine of her 10 points on three 3s, while Ellie Etjen got her six points in that frame, while Johnson recorded seven points to help the Cyclones keep pace.
In the final turn, Johnson opened with a triple to stretch the lead back to six, 42-36, at the 7:10 mark, but then at 5:44, Waller connected from bonus distance to bring the Falcons back within three. Grace Hennessey then made the game 44-39 at 5:24 with a bucket.
A-P then went on a small run to pull within a point over the next 90 seconds. Kasidy Mohwinkle put in one from close range, and then Quinnlyn Schultz connected on a pair from the foul line to make the score 42-41 with 3:42 to go.
But that was as close as the Falcons would get.
Johnson made her second trey of the quarter, and Allison Bonnette made both ends of a 1-and-1 with 58.4 seconds left to put Denver ahead, 48-43. Sydney Eggena then added a layup with 40 seconds to play, and although Bonnette missed the front end of a bonus situation, A-P could not get any closer.
Frost said it wasn’t the first time that Denver pulled out a close contest.
“Even (Waverly-Shell Rock) got it down to a three-point game, they were the first game of the year,” Frost said. “North Linn, we won by one. We were at Benton, they were down by one. We had five or six games this year against really quality opponents that they got an emotional high and a roller coaster, and they made some shots, but our girls never gave that lead away.
“That says right there is that they know when to clamp down and play one possession at a time, and they rebound. That says (what) the maturity of the team is right now, is that they can take all of those body blows and still be standing at the end of the night.”
Johnson said the Cyclones knew when the lead was chopped to one that they needed to pick up their play.
“We focused in on our defense a little more,” she said. “We could’ve done better, but we got the win.”
Hennessey scored 11 points for the Cyclones on the night and also had four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Avery Forde added eight points with four boards, two swipes, a helper and a block, while Bonnette and Eggena scored six each, with Bonnette leading with six caroms, nine dimes and three thefts.
Waller led the Falcons with 13 points and three assists, while Cuvelier added 10 points.
Looking ahead to state, Johnson said she’s awaiting the atmosphere that Wells Fargo Arena holds.
“We know that this isn’t it for our team,” she added. “We want to win the state championship.”
To do that, they’ll have to likely face Dike-New Hartford in the finals on Saturday night. The Wolverines (22-2) gave the Cyclones their only two losses of the year.
“We know what we need to do against them,” Johnson said, “but first, you’ve got to win one-by-one, focus on one game at a time.”
It’s a sentiment shared by Frost.
“If we get a third crack at them, it’s in the state championship,” he said. “We’re really not thinking about that too much right now. If we get a shot at it, I would absolutely be happy about it.
“I’m not ready to think about Dike right now. We’ll look at some other teams that will be in the way first. Let’s get one at a time.”
DENVER 51, APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 43
Aplngtn-Pkrsbrg…1 16 19 7 — 43
Denver………………10 14 15 12 — 51
Aplington-Parkersburg: Ellen Waller 5-10 0-0 13, Kaitlin Cuvelier 3-7 1-2 10, Ellie Etjen 3-8 0-0 6, Kassidy Mohwinkle 3-3 0-0 6, Lily Hovenga 1-4 0-0 3, Quinnlyn Schultz 0-0 3-4 3, Kendall Riherd 1-5 0-0 2, Adison Williamson 0-0 0-0 0, Kennedy Lind 0-0 0-0 0, totals 16-37 4-8 43.
Denver: Reese Johnson 6-13 2-2 18, Grace Hennessey 4-13 2-2 11, Avery Forde 3-4 1-2 8, Allison Bonnette 2-7 2-3 6, Sydney Eggena 3-6 0-0 6, Macy Matthias 0-0 2-2 2, Elaina Hildebrandt 0-1 0-0 0, totals 18-44 9-11 51.
Three-point goals: AP 7-16 (Waller 3-7, Cuvelier 3-6, Hovenga 1-3), Denver 6-18 (Johnson 4-5, Forde 1-1, Hennessey 1-8); Rebounds: AP 22 (Etjen 6, Mohwinkle 5, Cuvelier 3), Denver 22 (Bonnette 6, Forde 4, Hennessey 4, Eggena 4); Offensive rebounds: AP 5 (Etjen 2, three with 1), Denver 5 (Forde 2, three with 1); Assists: AP 13 (Waller 3, five with 2), Denver 12 (Bonnette 9, Hennessey 2, Forde 1); Steals: AP 5 (Schultz 2, three with 1), Denver 7 (Bonnette 3, Forde 2, Hennessey 2); Blocks: AP 4 (Cuvelier 2, Rihard 2), Denver 1 (Forde); Turnovers: AP 17, Denver 13; Fouled out: none; Officials: Vaughan Grimm, Marissa Nordsehow and Jeffrey Roen.