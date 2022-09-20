What started off as a beautiful day to run turned into a storm that forced the boys race to be cut short due to lightning.
The girls, who ran first, were able to finish their race and the host Denver Cyclones were able to take first place. The Cyclones scored 45 points with second place being a three-way-tie between Jesup, Sumner-Fredericksburg and Union, who all scored 97 points.
S-F's Hillary Trainor was the highest area finisher, coming in second place with a time of 19:57, three seconds behind the first place finisher.
Freshman Avery Trunkhill was the best Cyclone finisher, coming in fifth place with a personal record time of 20:56. Reeve Ristau was close behind in seventh place with a time of 21:09.
The gap between seventh and eighth place was 24 seconds with Wapsie Valley's Ava VanDaele coming in eighth with a time of 21:33.
The Cyclones were able to snag a first place finish on the team side with back-to-back-to-back finishers in 10th-12th place. Hailey Homan, Aubrey Decker and Anna Mulert were able to round out the top-five finishers were the Cyclones. They ran times of 21:49, 21:55 and 21:56 respectively. Decker and Mulert crossed the finish line with season best times.
Laci Even rounded out the top-15 finishers for Denver, coming in 14th place with a time of 22:00, a season best.
Wapsie Valley's Brooklyn Etringer finished in 16th place with a personal record time of 22:40.
S-F's Saela Steege rounded out the top-20 finishers for the area, coming in 19th place with a time of 22:49.
In the boys race, Denver came in second place with S-F coming in fifth. The Cyclones had four runners finish in the top-10, ending up with 36 points, 14 behind winner Oelwein.
Cyclone runners Jack Mulert and Neal Pinter crossed the finish line fourth and fifth respectively with times of 17:37 and 17:56.
Maxwell Schwandt and Trevor Baas were the next finishers for the Cyclones. Schwandt crossed the line in 17:58 and Baas crossed the line in a personal record time of 18:17.
The fifth runner to cross in the top-12 for Denver was Talan Lafrentz. Lafrentz ran a season best time of 18:47 to round out the scoring for Denver.
Ethan Boyle from S-F ran a season best time of 19:05, good for 14th place. The next best Cougar runner was Isaac Boehmler, who ran a time of 19:44 and finished in 23rd place.