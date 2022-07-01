Small ball was the name of the game for the Cyclones in the opening round of the Region 6 playoffs.
With Sydney Eggena in the circle, the Stars got a runner to third base early on off of an error on the throw to first.
With runners on second and third, Eggena got a strikeout for the second out of the inning. A passed ball to the next batter scored the first run of the game. Eggena got the third out of the inning to limit the damage to one.
Avery Forde and Reese Johnson hit back-to-back singles to start off the bottom of the first. Allison Bonnette tied things up with an RBI double and put runners on second and third with no outs.
Chardonnay Hubert followed that up with an RBI double of her own to put the Cyclones ahead 2-1.
A passed ball by the Stars scored another two runs for Denver. The two runs were the final ones of the inning and Denver left runners stranded at first and second and go in to the second ahead 4-1.
With a runner on third, Eggena doubled-down with a strikeout and forced a grounder to get the final two outs of the inning without allowing a run.
Forde went to opposite field at the start of the second with a triple. After Johnson got on base, Bonnette hit another RBI double to extend the lead even further to 6-1.
Hubert followed that up with another RBI single and Malea Gonnerman added an RBI double of her own to the tally to extend the score to 8-1.
The Cyclones could have added more runs but left runners stranded on second and third.
After the leadoff batter reached first for the Stars, a grounder between first and second hit the runner for the first out of the inning.
Gonnerman showed off her impressive arm behind the plate by throwing out the runner at second trying to steal.
In the bottom of the inning, Forde reached first on a hit by pitch. Johnson laid down a bunt and the subsequent throw to first got away from the defender. After a couple more wild throws, Johnson reached third and scored Forde.
Bonnette got another RBI on a sac fly to push the score to 10-1 and threaten the 10-run rule.
After a grounder to the outfield got a bad hop, a run scored for the Stars to close the gap to 10-2.
With two outs in the inning, a HBP loaded the bases. Eggena stood strong in the circle by forcing a groundout and limit the damage to just one run.
Allison Sessler got an RBI off of a fielder's choice with two outs in the bottom of the fourth to make the score 11-2.
Eggena got three strike outs in the top of the fifth to leave runners at the corners.
Alayna Akers put the final run on the board to give the Cyclones the 12-2 win.
"Our game plan going into the game was producing offensively," Dani Gordon, head coach, said. "We have a pretty sound defense across the board. Our struggle typically is getting runs on offense. Scoring every inning became important. I told them we don't need heros, just something to put the ball in play and advance the runners. July is a new month for us, so when in July."
With the playoffs starting before the Fourth of July and the next game happening after the holiday, the Cyclones face a unique challenge.
"The schedule is a little bit weird this year," Gordon said. "Playoffs normally don't start until after the holiday. We will practice Monday night and Tuesday focusing on offensive production while having a sound defense. They deserve a break over the weekend it has been a long but short season with not a lot of chances for practice during June."
The Cyclones will play against Regina Catholic in an away game on Wednesday.