DES MOINES — The last time the Denver girls basketball team won a state tournament game was in 1999.
The tournament was played in the old Veterans Memorial Auditorium, across the street from the current home Wells Fargo Arena. Head coach Joe Frost was in kindergarten, and it was about four years before this year’s senior trio of Allison Bonnette, Avery Forde, Reese Johnson and Sydney Eggena were born.
You wouldn’t blame the Cyclones for acting like they won the Class 2A championship Wednesday morning after defeating Underwood, 58-51, in the quarterfinals. It is this group’s second appearance in The Well in three seasons, after losing in the quarterfinals in 2020.
Frost said the Cyclones (24-2) overcame the slow start and their conditioning took over in the second half.
“Just stringing stops together was kind of the big difference,” Frost said. “Just being strong and getting some big defensive rebounds.”
He added the historic nature of the win was at the front of his mind afterwards.
“I watched my sister back in 2009 get down here against Cascade, we lost against Cascade,” Frost recalled. “It is kind of nice to get off the schneid like that. It feels like we got a win.
“There’s four teams left in the state, and it’s nice to say that we’re one of the four best teams in the state. It’s pretty awesome for these girls.”
One of the newer traditions of the tournament is for a member of the winning team to paste a copy of their school’s name to a cardboard bracket. Eggena, who scored 18 points to lead all scorers Wednesday, got the honors.
“That felt very awesome,” Eggena said. “I wasn’t expecting me to do it, but after that hard-fought game, me showing up today was worth it.”
The game had a bit of a back-and-forth feel as well as a defensive battle at times. There were four ties and six lead changes in the contest, with the Cyclones’ final margin as the largest while the Eagles (22-3) had a five-point lead with 6 minutes and 22 seconds left in the second quarter.
Johnson scored 12 points while also hauling in 16 rebounds, including eight on the offensive end. She said she simply played hard in getting her double-double at state.
“I did well for the team,” Johnson said. “That’s what they need me to do. Other people were scoring more tonight. I just played my role.”
Underwood had an early 5-2 lead before the Cyclones were able to fight their way back to take a 15-14 advantage after one quarter of play. It inched ahead to 27-25 at halftime. The even level of play continued into the third quarter, but Denver was able to go up on the Eagles, 45-40, going into the final stanza.
When asked if he would describe the game as “gritty,” Frost gave credit to Eggena, Johnson and Grace Hennessey, who scored 10 points.
“They’re tough,” Frost said. “You can’t always count on where the scores are going to come from here, but you can account that people are going to crash the glass hard, they’re cutting they’re moving. I think ‘gritty,’ I don’t think it’s a cliché word anymore too much, but I think that’s exactly what I think. They’re a great team.”
The Cyclones will next face Central Lyon Friday at 11:45 a.m. in the Class 2A semifinals. The Lions (23-2) defeated Cascade (19-5), 42-40, in the other quarterfinal Wednesday afternoon.
During the post-game interview before knowing who Denver would play next, Frost said the mindset of the team was to watch the game between the Lions and Cougars to get as much information as they could for Friday.
“We want to get our legs back underneath us, just kind of take a deep breath to enjoy this,” Frost said. “We’re happy to be here, but we have big goals. We can just enjoy it, and we can enjoy this a lot (Wednesday), work hard (Thursday) and Friday’s going to be another battle.”
DENVER 58, UNDERWOOD 51
Underwood…14 11 15 11 — 51
Denver…………15 12 18 13 — 58
Underwood: Kendra Kuck 4-8 3-4 13 Leah Hall 3-10 3-5 10, Aliyah Humphrey 3-11 4-5 10, Alizabeth Jacobsen 4-5 1-2 9, Tieler Hull 3-5 0-0 7, Hailey Stangle 1-1 0-0 2, Cassidy Cunningham 0-0 0-1 0, Ali Fletcher 0-0 0-0 0, totals 18-40 11-17 51.
Denver: Sydney Eggena 7-12 3-5 18, Reese Johnson 4-13 4-8 12, Grace Hennessey 4-8 2-2 10, Macy Matthias 3-4 0-0 9, Allison Bonnette 1-7 4-6 7, Elaina Hildebrandt 1-1 0-0 2, Averly Forde 0-3 0-0 0, totals 20-48 13-21 58.
Three-point goals: Underwood 4-13 (Kuck 2-2, Hall 1-6, Hull 1-3), Denver 5-15 (Matthias 3-4, Eggena 1-2, Bonnette 1-4); Rebounds: Underwood 25 (Jacobsen 13), Denver 33 (Johnson 16, Hennessey 6, Eggena 6); Offensive rebounds: Underwood 6 (Jacobson 4), Denver 13 (Johnson 8); Second-chance points: Underwood 4, Denver 12; Assists: Underwood 9 (Humphrey 5), Denver 11 (Johnson 4, Bonnette 3, Forde 2); Steals: Underwood 7 (Kuck 3, Humphrey 2), Denver 11 (Johnson 4, three with 2), Blocks: Underwood 3 (Jacobsen 2), Denver 2 (Hennessey 1, Eggena 1); Turnovers: Underwood 16, Denver 11; Points off turnovers: Underwood 12, Denver 12; Fouled out: Forde; Officials: Kevin Schultz, Royce Ranniger and Jason Slaughter.