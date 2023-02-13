DENVER- A slow start was no match for the Cyclones in round one of the playoffs against Oelwein Monday night.
The game started off normal, players were introduced, the anthem was sung and the teams took the court.
But the clock wasn't ready.
Technical difficulties delayed the game about 20 minutes until the game and shot clocks were ready to go.
"We talked about how the delay was for both team," head coach Kyle Matthias said. "There's a lot of butterflies with it being the first round of playoffs. We said that it's an equal playing field and we had to go through a bit of adversity there."
Once the game finally started, Oelwein came out firing. The Huskies took an early 7-3 lead before ending the first quarter ahead 15-10. Denver's Talan LaFrentz closed out the quarter for Denver with a buzzer beater.
Oelwein continued to hold on to their lead by the end of the first half, but the Cyclones were right in it. LaFrentz led the Cyclones with seven points at the break with Denver down 24-23.
Denver likes to play a fast style of basketball, but in the first half, the game was following Oelwein's pace. Slow and methodical.
"We've struggled with overplaying in situations that we don't need to," Matthias said. "We talked about offensively that we needed to keep our spacing and not running our cuts into each other. We needed better floor balance. We came in trying to get in the middle of their defense, but we were rigid and tight so we missed some bunnies."
Assistant coach Marcus McMahon helped light a fire under the Cyclones and it worked in the second half.
Denver's offense finally started to find the bottom of the basket and another buzzer beater from Chase McEwan put them ahead 39-33 heading into the final frame.
Clayton Liddle propelled Denver in the fourth quarter en route to a 58-52 playoff win over the Huskies. Liddle finished with a game high 16 points.
Throughout his years at Denver, Liddle has been know as a lights out shooter. Against Oelwein earlier this season, he went 1-15 from deep, but he bounced back in the first round of playoffs with both his shooting and his defense.
"[When he's hot] it really allows us to spread things out," Matthias said. "What a great senior year he's had, I'm so proud of him for that and the lead he's become off the court as well. His defense gets overlooked, but he made a great play at the end of the game for us. When he's hot, it's fun because he can hit it from anywhere on the court."
The win allows Denver to move on and they will face Beckman Catholic in the next round of playoffs and it will be a tough game for the Cyclones.
"One day at a time," Matthias said. "We really have been focusing on what we can do to improve. We are going to keeping doing that, but the big thing for us is to keep chipping and grinding at the little details that we can clean up."