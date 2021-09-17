DENVER — If this was boxing, it would be billed as the main event heavyweight bout.
Aplington-Parkersburg, a blue blood in the smaller-school classes of Iowa high school football, traveled to Sharp Field Friday to take on Denver, which won its first three games of the season, for homecoming.
When the dust settled, the scoreboard showed that the Cyclones dominated the Falcons, 35-7. However, looking closely at the way the game turned out, it was closer than indicated in this Class 1A District 3 contest.
The game started quickly for Denver (4-0 overall, 1-0 1A District 3), as they took the opening kickoff and then drove 77 yards on three plays. Cayler Hoffer rumbled for 69 yards on the second play to set up a 7-yard touchdown run by Ethan Schoville just 56 seconds into the game. The missed extra point made the score 6-0.
That score continued into the second quarter, when the Cyclones went 70 yards on 12 plays that straddled the change of ends. On a fourth and 1 from the 14, it looked like A-P (2-2, 0-1) had stopped Schoville just short of the line to gain, but when the officials brought out the chains, the ball was touching the stick for the first down.
On the very next play, Tye Bradley connected with Zander Norman for a 13-yard pass play to bring the Cyclones up 13-0 with 10:09 left before the break.
It remained that way into halftime. Coming out of the locker rooms, the Falcons methodically drove the ball 10 plays covering 69 yards before Gavin Thomas connected with Jack Eddy from 22 yards for the touchdown to pull within 13-7 with 6:23 left in the third.
After the Cyclones' first possession of the half ends in a punt that pinned A-P at the 7, the Falcons went three and out. The Denver punt rush was able to block the rugby-style punt by Thomas that went out of bounds at the 13.
Just three plays later, Caylor Hoffer ran through the A-P defense to paydirt, and then Bradley connected with Kasey Wirtjes for the two-point conversion to stretch the Cyclone advantage to 21-7 with 1:04 left in the penultimate period.
The Falcons tried to answer, but they turned the ball over on downs at the Cyclone 44. Denver struck quickly with a three-play drive. After the initial play was negated by a holding penalty, Bradley scampered for 42 yards to the Falcon 13. Two plays later, Hoffer broke through for the touchdown to make the lead 28-7 with 7:19 to go.
Three plays into the ensuing A-P possession, Thomas was trying to connect with Adam Schipper, but overthrew the ball and into the awaiting arms of Trevan Reiter. The Cyclone defensive back returned the INT to the Falcons' 24-yard line. On the very next play, Schoville rumbled into the end zone for the 35-7 lead with 5:58 remaining.
The Falcons tried to get one last push in the game, but the drive stalled on their own 43-yard line with 1:05 to go. Two kneel-downs later, and the Cyclones celebrated with their peers with a round of the Hokey Pokey.