Denver- The Denver Cyclones were looking to build off their win last week on Friday against East Marshall.
The Mustangs started out with the ball and completed a 15-yard pass for their first first down. The Cyclones stopped East Marshall and Ethan Schoville nearly blocked the ensuing punt.
Schoville wasted no time in getting Denver on the board with a first play 62-yard touchdown run right up the middle. The extra point was good giving Denver the 7-0 lead with 8:03 left in the first.
The Mustangs got a first down on a quarterback end around but Denver forced a fumble on the following option play to get the ball back on the East Marshall 13-yard line.
Schoville punched it in from 6 yards out to give Denver the 14-0 lead with 6:01 left in the first.
Denver forced a three and out and Ethan Reiter returned the punt for around 50 yards to put the Cyclones up 21-0. Schoville recovered a Mustang fumble on the ensuing kickoff to give Denver the ball back on the East Marshall 17 yard line.
On the first play of the drive, Tye Bradley tossed a 17-yard touchdown pass to Evan Dorn. The extra point was good giving Denver the 28-0 lead with 4:15 left in the first quarter.
The Mustangs got a first down on the next drive but went three and out from there. Reiter returned his second punt for a touchdown, this time for 62 yards. The Cyclones took a 35-0 lead with 1:10 left in the first and enacting the running clock rule.
"I just trusted the blockers to make a lane for me," Reiter said. "I knew that going into it I was going to have a lane because they were going to make a wall. It starts with trusting my guys and my speed does the rest."
To start the second quarter, the Mustangs got wise and punted away from Reiter to give Denver the ball on the Mustang 44 yard line.
Schoville found the edge for his third touchdown run, this time from 40-yards out to give Denver the 42-0 lead with 8:14 left in the first half.
A huge sack from the Cyclone defense put East Marshall way behind the chains. The Mustangs punted away from Reiter once again but it was a short one that gave Denver the ball near midfield.
Bradley kept the ball on a read option for a 62-yard touchdown run. The extra point was good giving Denver the 49-0 lead with 2:12 left in the first half.
The Mustangs ran out the clock to end the first half.
To start the second half, East Marshall attempted an onside kick but it failed to travel 10 yards, giving Denver the ball right at midfield.
With the backups in, Micah Grier found the end zone from 22-yards out to give Denver the 56-0 lead with 9:39 left in the third quarter.
The Cyclones forced another three and out to get the ball back on the Mustang 31 yard line. East Marshall held Denver to a four and out to stop the Cyclones for the first time in the game.
Denver got the ball back after a three and out going into the fourth quarter. The Cyclones moved the ball across midfield but were stopped on fourth down up 56-0 with 8:30 left in the game.
East Marshall crossed midfield for the first time with 6:20 left in the game on the way to a 15-yard passing touchdown. The extra point was blocked to make the score 56-6 with 3:46 left in the game.
Denver ran the clock out after recovering an onside kick attempt that went backwards to secure the 56-6 win.
The Cyclones have bounced back, outscoring opponents 112-6 the last two weeks after the back-to-back losses. Head coach Rhett Barrett is happy with how the team is playing towards the end of the season.
"With those losses, we had to start focusing on the little things," Barrett said. "We practiced getting from point A to point B on everything. We can't miss blocks, we can't miss tackles and we are trying to limit those stupid penalties."
Big special team plays, like the two Reiter punt returns, can really spark a team and gives a huge momentum swing to the return team. Practicing punt returns was a big focus for Barrett and the Cyclones this last week.
"Those touchdowns were good because we spent a lot of time working on those," Barrett said. "We spent a lot of time on special teams in practice and it was nice to get those because it tells the kids the importance of those."
Denver's defense didn't allow East Marshall to cross midfield until late in the fourth quarter. Barrett lets the dogs loose so to say, allowing the defense to play as hard and fast as they wanted to.
"We wanted the defense to go hard," Barrett said. "We tried some new things and we did the little things as well. We stemmed and moved around to cause a little chaos for them and that's what happened."
Reiter finished with two tackles but was all over the field in the secondary on defense.
"Our intensity went down a little bit because of the situation," Reiter said. "Overall, we stayed together. We let them score because of technique but that can be fixed in practice."
Denver will go up against Dike-New Hartford, who beat Aplington-Parkersburg on Friday, next week in a game with heavy playoff implications.
"We needed to get the little things right so we could match up with Dike," Barrett said. "It is a big matchup next week, if they can beat A-P, we are right back in the hunt."
Reiter has noticed the the second half of games has improved for the Cyclones and he is hoping that can be translated to next week's game.
"Our second half has gotten a lot better," Reiter said. "I am hoping we bring the intensity and we don't make the simple mistakes and make the simple plays."
Denver.................. 35 14 7 0 – 56
East Marshall…...... 0 0 0 6 – 6