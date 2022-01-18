Denver girls basketball got the challenge they’d been seeking Monday night as they broke from conference play to face Vinton-Shellsburg (9-4), weathering a “scrappy” Vikettes team for a 60-53 win on the road.
“[VS] plays in a tough conference and they are even scrappier in person than we saw on film,” coach Joe Frost said. “None of this was a surprise. We’ve had seven games in a row we’ve won by 30 or 40. I feel we needed a game like this to wake us up a little.”
The Cyclones opened with a 10-2 run fueled by three triples before the Vikettes defense took over and produced some offense on their way to a 13-3 run. But the threes kept coming, along with some crafty moves from senior Reese Johnson at the point. They outscored VS 17-8 in the quarter, regaining their lead and taking a 30-23 edge into halftime.
“We got the ball inside and back out for some good threes,” Frost said. “What made the difference was handling their pressure well, which gave us open looks. “We’ll need hot starts like this down the stretch.”
Denver’s length gave VS problems defensively, but the Vikettes were able to keep up with the Cyclones in the third quarter. Turnovers in the final quarter breathed new life in the Vikettes and they closed the gap to 55-53 in the final minute. Not to be outdone, Denver went on a 5-0 mini run to close out the night and hold back a VS squad shown to be capable of overcoming deficits. Johnson led the Cyclones with 16 points, junior Grace Hennessy with 15 points and senior Allison Bonnette with 11 points. The Cyclones had 12 threes in the win.
“In the end, it wasn’t so much what they’re doing offensively, but they were creating turnovers and getting quick looks,” Frost said. “Vinton did a nice job of pressuring the heck out of us. I hope we get better from this and leave some bad habits behind moving forward.”