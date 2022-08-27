The Denver Cyclones travelled to their rival, Wapsie Valley, to open both conference play and the season.
The Warriors kicked off to Denver to start the first quarter.
Early in the game, Wapsie's Hunter Kane sacked Denver's Ty Bradley putting them at the nine-yard line making it third-and-17. The Warriors held them for a fourth down with no gain leading Denver to punt on their first hold.
Wapsie on their first offensive possession committed back-to-back penalties for holding and a false start. The Cyclones capitalized, and held the Warriors back on third down, forcing the Warriors to punt.
With six minutes left in the first quarter, Ethan Reiter ran the football into the end zone from 40 yards outs for the first touchdown of the season. The ensuing field goal was missed and the Cyclones took a 6-0 lead.
With less than two minutes left in the first, Ethan Schoville sacked Warrior quarterback Casey O’Donnel, making it third and 17.
Wapsie ended up being forced to punt on fourth down, and the Cyclones returned the punt over 30 yards, however, those yards were negated by a holding penalty on the Cyclones.
At the end of the first quarter, the score remained 6-0 in favor of the Cyclones.
Cyclones started the second quarter off with a 20-yard throw caught by Casey Wirtjes. In the same drive, the Cyclones took the ball to within 20 yards of the goal and threw an incomplete pass on fourth down, leading to a turnover on Wapsie’s 14-yard line. Directly following the turnover, the Cyclones held the Warriors to a three-and-out causing the Warriors to punt from their 16-yard line.
After returning the punt, the Cyclones found themselves in great scoring position at the 30-yard line. With four minutes left in the half, Bradley was sacked for a loss of 7 yards.
In the same drive, the Cyclones quickly made up the ground after the sack with a catch from Ethan Reiter for 6 yards. On the fourth down, Bradley put up a long toss which was incomplete leading to a turnover to Wapsie on the Warriors’ 20-yard-line.
Wapsie Valley started the possession with a 12-yard carry on the first down, with 1:30 left in the half. Wapsie final crossed midfield on a 10-yard carry.
O’ Donnell threw for another first down putting the Warriors in scoring position. The Warriors took full advantage of that opportunity and threw a touchdown pass to Traeton Sauerbrei. With a completed kick, the Warriors took the lead with 24 seconds left in the first half, 7-6.
The second half started with Waspie Valley receiving the kick. After a punt, the Cyclones steadily advanced down the field and exploded for 20-yards in two plays ending up at the 13-yard line in Warrior territory. Micah Grier carried the ball, ending at the two-yard line. Grier carried the ball again for a one-yard gain.
The Cyclones scored on second and goal, but the two-point conversion failed, giving Denver the lead by a score of 12-7 with eight minutes left in the third.
In the next possession, Wapsie turned over on downs with 6:55 left in the game. The Warriors attempted a fake punt and failed to convert for a first down.
Wapsie turned over on the Warriors' 27-yard line and Denver made quick work of their possession. It only took the Cyclones two plays to score again, this time a 22-yard touchdown run by Schoville. Another failed two-point conversion saw Denver go up 18-7 with 6:04 left in the third quarter.
After steadily marching down the field, Waspie let the quarters change. On the first pass in the fourth quarter they scored a touchdown. The extra point sailed wide of the uprights to make the score 18-13 with 11:56 left in the fourth.
After marching the field, the Cyclones found themselves in a fourth and goal position with 5:48 left in the final quarter. After their first timeout of the half, Denver threw an incomplete pass and turned over on downs near the Warrior 10-yard line
After turning over possession to the Cyclones and then back to the Warriors, with just over 2 minutes left in the final game, O'Donnell threw an interception to Cyclones Isaac Larson. Larson would return the interception and score a touchdown extending their lead to 25-13 over the Warriors.
With 1:32 left in the game and the Warriors on their own 45-yard line, they made a big pass taking them down the field within the Cyclones 10-yard line. O’Donnell on the next play, made a quick touchdown pass to Braden Knight, for the Warriors to take the score up six points. Knight's kick was good making the score 25-20 with 1:06 left in the fourth.
After a failed attempt at an onside kick from the Warriors, the Cyclones retained their lead until the final moments, leading to a Denver Cyclone victory 25-20 over the Wapsie Valley Warriors.
After the game, head coach of the Cyclones, Rhett Barrett, discussed what was on his mind directly after the win.
“You know we showed a lot of heart, hats off to Wapsie, they played hard, said Barrett. “We broke down at a few times but came up with big plays when we needed them. We will be working on sustaining drives. When we get in the red zone we must score. A lot of that stuff is on me, I must get better at that.”
As for the rest of the season, Barrett plans on taking the schedule game by game, he said.
Schoville, a key Denver football player in the win against the Warriors, was not afraid to talk about what could have gone better for him individually.
“The game was a lot closer than it should have been,” said Schoville. "I made defensive mistakes that I just can’t let happen. I am going to focus on improvement this year, I cannot plateau, I want to get better and better over the year. I am going to focus on my defensive alignment open-filed-tackling, and just being more aggressive.”
The Warriors head coach Duane Foster, also talked about the team’s performance in the season opening loss.
“Our guys battled to the very end, that was a very good Denver team out there,” said Foster. “They were physical upfront, and there were times when we could have folded but we didn’t.”