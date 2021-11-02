CEDAR RAPIDS – A year removed from making its debut at the Class 2A state volleyball tournament – a run that ended with a runner-up finish – Denver kicked off its second trip to Cedar Rapids in thrilling fashion Tuesday afternoon.
Behind a free-swinging offense, No. 5-seeded Denver overpowered No. 3-seeded Boyden-Hull during a 25-17, 25-21, 25-17 sweep in a 2A quarterfinal inside Alliant Energy PowerHouse.
The win earned Denver (37-7) a date with North Iowa Cedar League rival and No. 1 seed Dike-New Hartford (52-1) in a semifinal at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Dike-New Hartford swept South Hardin prior to Denver’s match.
“It felt really great coming back because we know that we belong,” Denver junior Kayla Knowles said. “It was amazing to improve from last year, too. And now we play Dike (Wednesday), and that’s what we wanted. It’s what we wanted to do all year, and it’s going to be a great game.”
A game of runs with momentum swaying after each serve, bump or spike began with an extended stretch of dominance for the Cyclones, who fended off a rally and pieced together a mini run to grab ahold of the match.
Denver opened on an 11-2 run to help build a 15-6 lead. When Boyden-Hull answered with a run of its own, coming within two points at 15-13, Denver strung together a 9-3 run to grab a 1-0 lead in the match. Knowles secured the first set for the Cyclones. She finished with nine kills and seven digs.
The Cyclones bent but didn’t break in the second set. After jumping ahead 7-2 with an ace from junior Anna Curtis, Denver couldn’t keep its momentum. Boyden-Hull went on a 9-1 run to march ahead, 17-14. Much like how the opening set played out, Denver leaned on another big run to take a commanding lead in the match. This time, Denver broke a 17-17 tie and won the set riding an 11-4 run.
“We do like to first ball side out,” Denver coach Jamie Johnson said. “We gave up a few more runs than we wanted. We would’ve liked to have first ball sided out more.
“They’re a good team. They have a potent offense, some strong servers, and it was tough to side out at times. (We) were able to side out when it mattered most, enough for us to tie or keep that lead and keep pushing our lead.”
The Cyclones stormed out to a 10-1 lead in the third set after an ace serve from senior Reese Johnson. The Comets pulled within five points, cutting the deficit to 16-11. But the Cyclones proved to be too much to handle.
Despite it being their second trip to state in school history, the Cyclones are relishing every minute. They hope Wednesday’s rematch – the fourth match of the season – against Dike-New Hartford will offer a more friendly outcome.
“We’ve had this big sister, little sister mentality for decades probably in our conference, but we keep trying to push through that,” Jamie Johnson said. “Honestly, I can say for the first time, I think my girls believe. We’re going to have to have a great game, but I think they finally believe that if they bring an amazing game, it’ll be a battle. And that’s what we want, is a battle.”