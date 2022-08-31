The start for the North Iowa Cedar League conference play saw Denver play host to AGWSR and Sumner-Fredericksburg in a triangular.
Denver vs AGWSR
Jessica Gergen kicked off the first game of the night by blocking multiple kill attempts from the Cougars, allowing the Cyclones to take a 6-1 lead in set one.
The Cougars weren’t going down quietly though. They were able to find the gaps in the Cyclone defense to bring the score closer, 12-8.
Denver wasn’t able to stretch their lead, holding AGWSR at arms length during set one. The Cougars were able to get as close as 15-13 in favor of Denver.
Kayla Knowles flexed her ability to get powerful kills by spiking a ball to the upper indoor track to give Denver the 17-13 lead.
The Cyclones would go on to take set one by a score of 25-19.
Denver started set two how they started set one, getting ahead early and fending off the Cougar attack.
AGWSR was able to take the lead, 10-9, after an ace. Both teams traded the lead throughout set two, but the Cougars were able to take a small lead, 16-13, later in the set.
Denver was able to storm back and take set two in the best of five match, 25-18.
The Cougars showed some firepower in the beginning of set three, taking the early 5-2 lead. Four straight points tied things up for Denver and they didn’t look back.
After a timeout when the Cyclones were up 12-8, Denver furthered the lead to 15-10. The Cougars took their second timeout of the set when they were down 18-12.
AGWSR was able to score four straight points to bring the game closer, 21-18. But it wasn’t enough as a big block ended the first match 25-19 with the Cyclones sweeping.
AGWSR vs Sumner-Fredericksburg
The sixth ranked Sumner-Fredericksburg Cougars opened their night against AGWSR.
AGWSR was able to take the early lead in set one, 5-3 but S-F was able to claw their way back to tie it up at 6-6.
Both teams were trading points, and the lead, throughout the entire first set. S-F was able to put a little bit of space between the two teams when they took an 18-15 lead. Alexa Buhman was able to put a nice tip over the net to put them up 19-15.
AGWSR stormed back to take a 22-20 lead which made S-F take a timeout. AGWSR was able to close out the first set with a 25-21 win.
They kept the momentum going in set two, taking an early 5-2 lead. S-F’s Isabelle Elliott was a difference maker, killing and blocking everything that came her way to tie the set up at 6-6.
AGWSR was able to put S-F at arm’s length, taking a 15-11 lead.
Buhman was able to get back-to-back blocks to bring S-F to within one. They were able to take the lead eventually, 18-17.
It was close for the rest of the match, both teams never getting above a two point lead. Eventually, S-F took set two by a score of 25-23.
The back-and-forth play style kept going in set three with the teams tied at 8-8. Finally, S-F was able to put some ground between the two, taking a 14-10 lead.
AGWSR’s first timeout of the set came when S-F extended their lead to 19-11. S-F took set three by a score of 25-14, to take a 2-1 match lead.
Set four started much like the others, tied at 5-5 early in the set. Six straight point by S-F allowed them to take an 11-5 lead.
AGWSR was able to battle back to tie the set at 13-13. The set remained tight until the finish. After a serve that went into the net from S-F, the score was tied 17-17.
After AGWSR scored five straight points to close the score to 24-23, S-F took a timeout and they won the game on the ensuing point, 25-23, 3-1 in sets.
Denver vs Sumner-Fredericksburg
The third and final game of the night was a top-15 matchup between number six S-F and the 15th ranked Cyclones.
Gergen was making her presence known early on, putting Denver up 5-2 with three kills of her own.
A massive block by Gergen on a kill attempt by Elliott put the Cyclones up 10-8. The Cougars took their first timeout of the set down 14-8.
The Cyclones were starting to put some more ground between them and the Cougars, taking a big 17-8 lead. Denver went on to finish off S-F in set one 25-14 behind seven kills from both Gergen and Knowles.
Knowles picked up right where she left off with a big kill to give Denver the early 5-1 lead.
S-F brought set two closer, 7-5, and it was tight throughout the entire set. Denver would take 10-8 and 16-14 leads but S-F was threatening during the whole set.
Finally, S-F took a 20-19 lead in the set and they didn’t relinquish the lead, taking set two 25-21. The win tied the match 1-1 in sets.
Knowles’ 14th kill of the match tied the game up at 5-5 in set three.
A great volley and multiple hustle plays gave Denver the 11-8 lead but it wasn’t there for long. Elliott smacked her 17th kill of the match to give the Cougars the 13-12 advantage.
Denver would go on to take the lead back, 16-15, and take it back again 20-19 after a big block from Gergen.
An impressive rally tied the score at 22 before S-F won set two 26-24, taking a 2-1 match lead.
With their back against the wall, Denver took a 5-3 lead in set four. Gergen got her fifth block of the match to give the Cyclones the 12-10 lead.
Elliott and Knowles were trading very hard hit balls with 32 and 23 kills respectively, while Denver took a 15-13 lead.
Elliott’s 35th kill tied the set up at 20. Knowles battled the Cyclones back, and winning the fourth set 25-23 after three straight hard hit kills. The match was tied up 2-2 going into the fifth and final set.
The Cyclones opened up the final set with a 5-2 lead. S-F would take two timeouts down 8-4 and 11-5. Chardonnay Hubert got in front of a powerful spike from Elliott to get the 11th point.
A final kill gave Denver the 15-7 and 3-2 match win to give them their third win over top-10 ranked opponents in the last week.
Between the third and fourth sets, when Denver was down 2-1 in sets, head coach Jamie Johnson took the team out of the gym to regroup the squad.
“I reassured them that they’ve trained hard and have great ball control,” Johnson said. “I told them they can do this. I walked off the court feeling confident and I tried to instill that confidence into them. I explained to them that they were in this for the long haul and they could do this.”
It isn’t too often that the opponent can match up with the hitting power that Knowles brings into the game, but S-F does in Elliott, who finished with nearly 40 kills in the five set match. Elliott is a 6 foot 1 inch junior that can leap with the best of the best.
“Isabelle is an amazing player and a great person,” Johnson said. “I love to coach against her but as she gets better honestly we just hope that we can trade those points with her. We know she is going to smash balls at us we just hope to smash more back. Depending on where she is in our rotation, we just hope we can hit it back because she can just hit above our blocks.”
With both matches being close throughout the entire match, Johnson was happy that players have stepped up outside of Gergen and Knowles.
“I thought lots of girls stepped up,” Johnson said. “I was very happy with how they stepped up and played. I was proud of Channing to get Jessica the ball. As a freshman setter at times it can be hard to get it to our middle hitters. Lexi was playing amazing defense, Elaina came up with some big blocks and was smashing the ball on the outside tonight.”
The win over S-F was the third top-10 win in the last week with wins over New Hampton and Lisbon last week.
“There are some things that we can learn from tonight,” Johnson said. “Mostly I hope that it can bring great experience for our five girls that are on the court during every set. I hope that the win tonight can bring confidence to them that they can beat good top-10 opponents.”
Denver will play next on Saturday at the New Hampton tournament.