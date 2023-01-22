Denver- The annual Denver Duals brought on some of the best teams in the area.
The team dual tournament brought in eight teams from Iowa and Wisconsin.
Denver vs Beckman Catholic
In pool A against Beckman Catholic, Kale Lyons kicked things off with a win by fall in the first period.
Vinny and Gavin McLaughlin both won their matches by major decision, 12-3 and 16-7 respectively.
In 145 lbs, Boden White took down Riley White by fall in the first period and Gianni Gleason won by forfeit in the next match.
Angello Wittenburg was the first Cyclone to lose, losing by fall in the third period to Alex Hageman. Ethan Krabbenhoft got Denver back on the board with a win by fall in the first period.
David Warrior lost in the 182 lb match by fall in the first period. Both Corbin Hill and Cody Koepke won by forfeit to put the Cyclones ahead 44-12.
Cade Bonnette lost in the first period by fall to Isaac Barrick then Jericho Grimmett and Jonathan Smeltser won by forfeit in 106 and 113 lbs respectively.
In the final match against Beckman Catholic, Connor McLaughlin won by fall over Jake Schmidt in the second period to give Denver the 62-18 win.
Denver vs Waukon
To kick off the match against the Indians, Vinny lost by fall in the third period to Justin Murphy.
Gavin won his next match by a 6-2 over Bralin Regan in 138 lbs. Gleason closed out a tight 5-4 decision win to tie the match at 6-6.
White cruised to a second round tech fall win over Holten Palmer, 17-2.
Wittenburg and Krabbenhoft won their matches by fall in 46 and 48 seconds respectively. Warrior lost his second match of the day by fall to Cullen Dickson in the second period.
Hill lost by fall in the 195 lb match against Corbyn Palmer in the first period. Koepke won his match by fall in just 42 seconds over John Marti.
Bonnette lost his second match of the day by a 3-1 decision to Isaac Ericson to put the match at 29-21 with Denver ahead.
In the 106 lb match, Grimmett lost by fall in 58 seconds and Smeltser also lost by fall in 58 seconds to Jayden Mara. Connor got Denver back on the board with a win by fall at the end of the first period.
Needing a win, Lyons lost by fall in the first period to give Waukon the 39-35 win.
Denver vs Crestwood
In the first match against Crestwood, Gavin kicked things off with a win by fall over Cade Korsmo in the first period.
White continued his strong day with a win by fall in the second period to tie the match at 6-6.
Wittenburg got back in the win column with a win by fall over Ayden Easley in the first period.
Krabbenhoft and Warrior lost their matches by fall in the first period in 46 second and 1:18 respectively.
In 195 lbs, Hill won by fall in 2:31 to cut the Cadet lead to 24-18. Cody Koepke battled in 220 lbs, but lost by a 2-1 decision to Drew Jackson.
Cade Bonnette took down Kole Balvanz by fall in the third period to put the score at 27-24 moving to the lower weights.
Grimmett and Smeltser both lost by fall in their matches that put Crestwood ahead 39-24.
Connor was the final Cyclone to win, pinning Parker Moser in the second period.
Lyons and Vinny lost by fall and an 8-2 decision respectively to give the Cadets the 48-30 win.
Denver vs North Fayette Valley
In the fifth place match against the TigerHawks, the Cyclones started off on the right foot with a White win by fall in the first period.
Wittenburg got back in the win column with an overtime win over Kenny Kerr.
Krabbenhoft continued the Cyclone win train with a win by fall in the first period. Warrior won by forfeit in the 170 lb match to put the Cyclones ahead 21-0.
Hill won his final match of the day by forfeit and Koepke lost by a 7-3 decision to Layne Kleppe.
Bonnette lost by fall to James Baumler to put the score at 21-15. Grimmett won by forfeit in the 106 lb match and Smeltser lost by fall in the first period. Connor also lost by fall, this time in the third period to Jaxson Lundgren.
Lyons won his final match by fall over Blake Sparrgrove in the third period. Vinny lost by fall to Tate Germann in the first period to put the dual score at 39-33 with Denver ahead. Gavin needed to either win or lose by anything but fall and he did just that with a loss by a 7-0 decision to give Denver the 39-36 dual victory.
Denver finished in fifth place of the annual Denver Duals and a 2-2 overall record on the day.