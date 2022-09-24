The fifth ranked Denver Cyclones welcomed four other teams for their annual volleyball invitational.
Denver vs. North Fayette Valley
The Cyclones started their day off with a match-up against the North Fayette Valley Tigerhawks.
After taking the first set 21-6, the Cyclones jumped out to a 6-1 lead early in set two.
Denver's dominance over the Tigerhawks continued after an ace from Channing Johnson put the Cyclones up 11-2.
Kayla Knowles smashed the ball down to extend the Cyclone lead to 15-2 before Denver won their first match of the day 21-7, 2-0 in sets.
S-F vs. Beckman Catholic
The Cougars started their day with a set one win over the Trailblazers.
Sumner-Fredericksburg was able to take 6-3 and 15-6 leads over the Trailblazers in set two.
Isabelle Elliott was able to power the ball to the ground for a 20-10 lead. The Trailblazers scored five straight points after that but Elliott was able to find a gap once again for a 21-15 set two victory, 2-0 in sets.
Denver vs. Tripoli
Game two of the day saw Denver match-up against Tripoli, who is coming off a huge win over number four ranked Don Bosco.
Tripoli opened up set one by taking a 3-0 lead before Denver fired back with three straight points of their own to make the score 3-3 early in set one.
A kill attempt from Knowles went wide to give the Panthers a 7-5 lead and the Cyclones took a timeout down 11-7. Denver was able to tie the first set at 13-13. An ace from Knowles gave Denver the 21-17 set one victory.
In set two, Denver jumped out to a 5-0 early lead and extended that lead to 11-4 in the middle of the set.
A big kill from Tripoli's Mallory Mueller tightened the gap slightly to 15-7. Denver closed out the Panthers with a kill from Chardonnay Hubert to give Denver the 21-11 set two win, sweeping the Panthers 2-0.
North Fayette Valley vs S-F
The Tigerhawks took an early lead from the ninth ranked Cougars but a big block from Elliott gave S-F the 5-3 lead.
Elliott was playing both great offense and defense when she slammed a kill into a Tigerhawk player and extended the Cougar lead to 10-5. The Cougars were able to extend their lead to 15-7 before winning set one 21-11.
S-F jumped out to an early 5-1 lead before extending it to 10-3. NFV took a timeout down 15-4 before losing set two 21-5 and getting swept by the Cougars.
Tripoli vs. Beckman Catholic
Beckman Catholic was able to take an early 4-1 lead before three straight points by Tripoli tied it up at 4-4.
Tripoli was able to tie the match up once again at 9-9 before falling behind 14-11.
The Trailblazers were able to take a 19-17 lead before holding off the Panthers and wining set one 21-19.
After Tripoli tied up set two at 3-3, Beckman Catholic took a 7-5 lead. Tripoli battled back to tie up the set at 14-14.
Beckman took a timeout down 17-15 before Tripoli won set two, forcing a third set, 21-16.
The Panthers jumped out to a 5-0 lead before Beckman Catholic took the lead back at 10-9. The Trailblazers won set three 15-10, and the set 2-1.
Denver vs. Beckman Catholic
The Trailblazers challenged the Cyclones for the first time on Saturday and tied set one at 4-4.
Beckman stayed tied 7-7 before the Cyclones took an 11-8 lead. A kill from Jessica Gergen put Denver up 16-10 before Denver won the first set 21-11.
Denver kept the strong momentum into set two by taking a 5-2 lead. Beckman tighten up the second set to 18-15 before losing the second set 21-17, and getting swept 2-0.
S-F vs. Tripoli
The Panthers came out with a different fire in their match against the Cougars, tying that match at 3-3. Tripoli kept the match tied at the midpoint of the set, 9-9.
A big block from S-F's Brielle Volker tied the match up at 14-14. An Elliott hammer kill gave the Cougars a 21-17 set one win over the Panthers.
Elliott took control of the beginning of set two, getting five kills in the first nine points for S-F. The Cougars took a 15-7 lead over the Panthers. Elliott ended the second set with a kill, giving the Cougars a 21-9 win.
North Fayette Valley vs. Tripoli
Tripoli took an early lead over NFV, 4-2 before the Tigerhawks tied it up at 8-8. Tripoli jumped out to an 18-11 lead before winning set one 21-11.
In set two, Tripoli was dominating on the way to a 9-1 lead over the Tigerhawks. The Panthers extended their lead to 15-2 before winning the set 21-8 and sweeping NFV.
Denver vs. S-F
It was a top-10 match-up between the Cyclones and Cougars.
Gergen got a big block to put Denver up 3-0 before Knowles punished the ball for an 8-1 lead.
The Cougars were able to battle back to tie it up at 10-10 before Denver took a 15-11 lead. Denver was able to take set one 21-15, taking a 1-0 lead.
Elaina Hildebrandt got a huge dig that Knowles killed to give Denver a 6-2 lead. Denver was holding on to a 13-11 lead over the Cougars before taking a 19-15 lead.
The Cyclones closed out the ninth ranked Cougars, 21-16 to win their home invitational.
Alivia Lange was named as the most outstanding defensive player for the tournament and Knowles was named the most outstanding offensive player.
The Cyclones and Cougars have now played each other five time this season with Denver winning three out of the five match-ups.
"It is hard to get up every time for that a little bit," head coach Jamie Johnson said. "Sometimes for the girls but yet we embrace the fact that they are just a few miles down the road and we get to battle great volleyball with them so often. I think that we make each other better by playing so much."
The tournament win comes after a tough weekend last week where the Cyclones went 1-4 in their five games.
"Last weekend I don't think anyone would say we played our best," Johnson said. "We were just really focused this week on our defense. We know we are solid in a few parts of our game but defense wasn't one of them. These girls just worked really hard this week and they knew they had some tough rated teams this weekend. They had their eyes focused on what our goal was today."