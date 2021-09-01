Don’t call it a rebuild, but a reload.
Denver lost some key pieces from last season, including quarterback Isaac Besh, lineman Cooper Isaacson, linebacker Brennen Graber and defensive end Jeremy Browning. However, the Cyclones return a healthy amount of players who will compete for starting positions on both sides of the ball this fall.
Among those returning are seniors Braeden Powers, Caylor Hoffer, Luke Koepke and Trevan Reiter, juniors Tye Bradley, Chris Haislet and Ethan Schoville and sophomore Logan Beaty.
Schoville paced the Cyclones with 670 rushing yards and seven touchdowns last season, while Hoffer snagged a team-high 29 passes for 474 yards and eight scores. Reiter led Denver with three interceptions, while Powers and Koepke tied for the team lead with 6.5 quarterback sacks.
Denver coach Rhett Barrett is entering his 17th season at the helm of the program and has compiled a record of 91-90. He is excited about his team’s depth with 26 upperclassmen on the roster. However, he wants to find consistency at the receiver and linebacker positions.
Rhett Barrett will be assisted by Darren Bohlen, Isaac Barrett, Joe Frost, Zach Steger and Dave Ricketts.
Denver 6-4 overall last season and posted a 4-1 mark in district play. The Cyclones will compete in Class 1A, District 3 this season, along with Aplington-Parkersburg, Central Springs, Dike-New Hartford, East Marshall and South Hardin.
The Cyclones take on Wapsie Valley, Union La Porte City and Sumner-Fredericksburg during the first three weeks of the season before diving into District 3 play.
“We have a tough non-district schedule and an extremely tough district schedule,” Rhett Barrett said. “We are going to take it game by game, week by week. (We have to) focus on using solid fundamentals and just play really disciplined football every week and let Week 8 lead us somewhere special.”