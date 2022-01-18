Denver basketball showed zero issues playing up to a Class 3A school in Vinton-Shellsburg on Monday, blowing past the Vikings 73-44 behind a solid offensive night.
“We knew this Vinton team would play hard,” Assistant Coach Matt Henson said. “We were excited to play up against a 3A school that would get into us and guard us. There’s a lot of teams in our conference who play zone, so the challenge was taking on a man defense”
Challenge accepted. The Cyclones had little difficulty breaking away from the Viking defense for easy layups, or making the extra pass for an open three. Denver opened with a 15-5 run and eventually put up 43 points in the first half alone,
“[VS] had some good defenders, so that made it hard for us to push the ball,” Henson said. “We showed grit and determination. Defense is an area we have to work on and this game provided us with a challenge.”
VS coach Joe Johnson knew from film slowing down Denver’s offense would not be a simple task. He watched the Cyclones score at all three levels, keeping his Vikings guessing and throwing the game plan out the window.
“Initially we just wanted to slow [Denver] down,” Johnson said. “They’ve got shooters all over the place. They share the ball and run a faster tempo than we’re used to. Just slowing them down would let our offense breathe. We had to be patient.”
The Vikings were able to outscore the Cyclones 15-13 in the third quarter as the visitors rested their starters. What little gain VS made was erased as Denver outscored them 17-7 in the final quarter. The Cyclones (11-3) held VS to 35.4% shooting overall.
“We’re seeing our three seniors take charge and some young guys really get excited,” Henson said. “We graduated four great seniors last season. Everyone back is hungry. They want to prove this young team is ready.”
Senior Caylor Hoffer led the Cyclones with 22 points, senior Mitchell DeVries 19 points.