Cindy Gitch, 61, of Frederika, died Sunday, March 6, 2022, at UnityPoint-Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Heartland Vineyard Church in Waterloo with Chaplain Allen Biere officiating. Visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m., Wednesday, March 9 at Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner and for one hour preceding services at the Church on Thursday. Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner is assisting Cindy’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.