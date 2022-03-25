A Mason City man who was part of a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and heroin with his son was sentenced February 11, 2022, to more than 17 years in federal prison.
Charleton Maxwell, age 60, from Mason City, Iowa, received the prison term after a July 9, 2021, jury verdict finding him guilty of one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and heroin, two counts of distribution of heroin, and one count of distribution of heroin and methamphetamine.
Evidence at trial showed that Charleton Maxwell, and his son, Antione Maxwell, who is set to be sentenced at a later date, conspired to distribute large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin in and around Mason City between January 2018 and October 2020. Both Charleton and Antione were caught distributing methamphetamine and heroin. Testimony at trial showed that both defendants were involved in a long-term conspiracy involving numerous others to distribute pounds of methamphetamine as well as heroin in the Mason City area.
Maxwell was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Maxwell was sentenced to 210 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a 4-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Maxwell is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jack Lammers and investigated by North Central Iowa Drug Task Force, the Cerro Gordo Sheriff’s Office, the Mason City Police Department, the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, and the Clear Lake Police department.