A dad does not have to be related by blood, a dad can be a man who steps into the role ready to love, lead and protect his family.
In Bremer County, there are plenty of dads deserving of being honored this Sunday, June 19.
My own dad, 45-year-old Joe Carlson, of Janesville, married my mom, Rheannon, and became a dad 20 years ago. They have me and my two sisters, Addison and MaKenna.
He remembers his dad, my grandfather, Allen, a Janesville farmer, for how active he was, always exercising and always motivating him to stay active alongside him.
“I tried to keep up with him, but as a kid, you can’t run 4 miles, but I could bike the 50 miles with him," my dad told me. "We used to bike together. He used to come home and run around the section for 4 miles, then on the weekends we would take off on the bike and ride around most of the day.”
When it comes to passing things on to the next generation, every father has something they hope their kids will take notice of, and be thankful for, or even use in their own lives.
My dad, a John Deere product engineer, is focused on providing for us, kids. He wants there to be no need left unfulfilled, he said.
“I never want there to be something they can't have because I am not doing something I am supposed to be doing,” he said. “I try to make sure everyone has cars, food, money, and clothes, and I provide them with love and guidance.”
Another man, Joel Baskett 36, of Waverly, via Payette Idaho, also became a dad in his 20s.
He met his now-wife Lindsey Baskett during his freshman year of college at ISU and became a dad at 22. Today, Joel is a father of four daughters and one son.
Baskett remembers his father, and grandfather for their craftsmanship, and the work they did with their hands.
“My dad and my grandfather built stuff, they were carpenters by trade,” said Baskett. “I remember doing a lot of projects with my dad, he was a real handyman.”
Baskett said his dad passed down to him his knowledge about working hard and how to build things, even if it meant staying up late, he said.
“There was one time he was remodeling a bathroom for a business,” said Baskett. “It was 3 a.m. or 4 a.m. when we quit so I learned to stay up late to finish projects.”
Baskett hopes that his kids learn from him, the same things he learned from his father. Knowledge of how to work and build things.
“I go to him for advice on a lot of things, especially building things,” said Baskett. “I want to pass that knowledge down and teach my kids how to do things as well.”
Steve Albers 65, my maternal grandfather has been a father for 42 years, he has two daughters and one son. Albers has also gotten the opportunity to become a grandfather and has gotten to see how his son has passed down what Albers has taught him.
Albers and his dad were close, growing up together on the farm, and even making it the family business together until Alber’s father passed in 1988, he remembers his dad for all the time they spent together.
“We went fishing and camping together all the time,” said Albers. “We did a lot together as a family, we played a lot of board games, during blizzards, ate supper together every night.”
Albers had hoped that he would pass down spending time and having fun with his kids and now that each of his children has a family. He has gotten to see that his prayers were answered, he said.
Joe Wolfe, 69 years old, originally from Cascade, Iowa, became a resident of Waverly in 1975 when he moved here for his career in social work. Wolfe became a father at 27, alongside his late wife Diana. He is the father of four adult children, two boys, and two girls.
Unfortunately for Wolfe, his blood-related father passed away when he was just five and a half years old, but he had multiple brothers-in-law that stepped into that father figure role and helped to foster that wisdom that fathers pass down.
“I want [my kids] to show kindness and compassion to people having a difficult time,” said Wolfe.
Pastor Matt Miller 46, originally from Akron, Ohio, is the lead pastor of Open Bible Church here in Waverly.
Alongside his wife Nicole, he is a father to five children through either foster or adoption and two children biologically. He feels his position as a fatherly role model has extended even beyond these lives.
“I feel like I have played the role of a father since my early 20's since I was in student ministries years before becoming a biological father,” said Pastor Miller. “I played that role for a lot of kids while they were going through tough times.”
Biologically, Pastor Miller has been a father for 18 years, with his oldest having just graduated this spring. He remembers his father for how hard of a worker he is.
“My dad is an extremely hard worker,” said Pastor Miller. “a strong leader and he is still leaving his legacy of putting God first in everything he does.”
With such a large family, Pastor Miller hopes his kids take a few things away from his parenting and his actions as a father.
“I try to lead with biblical values and biblical truths,” said Pastor Miller. “I try to lead by always putting God first in every aspect of my life. I want them to see the critical importance of that.”
When it comes to the perfect Father’s Day gift, it seems to always be hard to get the perfect gift for your father, but most dads just want some version of spending time with their families.
My dad doesn't want anything extra for his Father’s Day this year, nothing materialistic, just time with the family he says.
“Just seeing my whole family and seeing everybody be happy,” said Carlson. “I don’t need material items, seeing my own dad healthy and happy as well as my kids is more than enough for me. Actually, that is probably the best thing.”
This same want is echoed by all the other dads, with minor differences.
Baskett plans on spending quality time with his family, but not before a quick breakfast with his wife he said.
“I think that morning, Lindsey and I are leaving the kids at home and going to get a free breakfast at McDonalds,” said Baskett.
Whether it is hiking, fishing, or watching movies, it's the time that counts, said Pastor Miller.
“Honestly, it's just quality time, uninterrupted with my family with my kids,” said Pastor Miller. “Presents are just stuff, that doesn't mean a whole lot. I value my time more than stuff, especially when it comes to time with my kids.”
It doesn’t always pan out that a father gets to see his kids on Father’s Day, but it just means setting time aside for another day.
Wolfe plans on visiting his eldest daughter on the Saturday before Father’s Day and just spending time with his family.
As for Albers, this Father’s Day will look different for him, as he is going to be having surgery on the Friday before Father’s Day limiting what he can do on the celebratory day.
“This will be the worst Father’s Day,” said Albers. “But eventually, when everyone comes over and gets together, to grill, and swim, we will all get to be together but this year I will be in the hospital.”
When it comes to being a father, there is never one right way to do it, but there is a lot of advice out there on how to help any new, and old fathers keep making their impact on their children even better.
My dad says to focus on listening to your kids and making sure a dad puts himself in their shoes.
“Listen when your kids try to talk to you, '' he told me “Try to understand where they come from and give them the benefit of the doubt while trying to understand both sides. Some people only see things one way and a dad must understand all sides of a situation. You can’t think about anything on a single plane.”.
Another dad that focuses on listening to his kids and having an open line of communication while offering a lot of love is Pastor Miller.
“Before any correction or before you can speak into their life,” said Pastor Miller. “Your child must unequivocally know that you love them no matter what. Love truly will lead the way to correction, to a better life, and to sharing your faith with your kids. Fill in the blank, love will lead the way to blank.”
According to Baskett, the importance of cherishing every little moment individually with your children is one thing he wants all dads to know he said.
Wolfe echoes this kind of advice, perfection is not the goal, time with your kids is, said Wolfe.
Albers stands by that there is importance in letting your kid make mistakes on their own.
“Guide your children down the right path,” said Albers. “Don't be mean but be stern, everyone makes mistakes let them make the mistakes on their own and let them learn their lessons but be there to pick them up again after.”
Being a father means something different to everyone and is most definitely defined differently by everyone. In fact, the Oxford Dictionary only defines a dad as “one's father.”
For Baskett, being a father means understanding how God our father feels, and what it means to truly be a good father like God is, he said.
For me being a father means, raising my children right, on a biblical foundation, said Baskett. “Making sure they know who God is and giving them the tools to learn more about God and to lead and guide them. Being a dad means giving [my kids] wisdom and preparing them for the life that they will lead. Preparing them to be the light in the world.”
For Pastor Miller, being a dad means knowing there will always be challenges he said, also knowing that each challenge with each kid will look different.
“Being a father means loving unconditionally and being willing to lead,” said Pastor Miller. “In that leadership striving to be a parent and not just a best friend, but most importantly love first and lead the way for them. I always let my kids know that we love them and are always willing to talk to them.”
For Albers, being a dad is about knowing that sometimes all you really need is each other.
“Being a dad is total enjoyment,” said Albers. “I like being a dad, especially as I get older, I like being close to my kids and my grandkids, all my kids live very close to me, so I get to see everyone as often as I want to, some only get to see them once a year. Another thing being a dad means is knowing a family can get by with very little money without everything being perfect. What is important is being together and having a close relationship.”
For my dad, it is about knowing that things will constantly be changing, but that as a dad you must not only understand your children but love them through everything.
As a dad, it can be either challenging or easy, it changes all the time," he said. “One minute everything is fine, and the next minute something could go wrong. There is no single thing that being a dad means, it's as much as you can think can happen in one day.
He told me that the rewards of being a dad will forever outweigh any challenge that he could face.
“The reward would be to turn around and see your own kids be parents as good or better than you were,” he said. “You want to see them treat their families well. On the same side of that, if your kids want to be different, or not completely model you, as a dad you must be open to understanding that, however, a guy says that you just need to let them be themselves, whether you like it or not.”