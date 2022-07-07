Twenty-Seven youth in grades kindergarten through fourth grade attended Bremer County’s Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Dairy Day Camp on Thursday, June 9 in Waverly.
The day was filled with 4-H Priority Areas: STEM, Healthy Living, Leadership and Civic Engagement, Communication and the Arts, and Ag/Natural Resources.
Participants explored different breeds of dairy cows where they learned the characteristics, origins and best uses for each breed’s milk. Natalie Eick, local Dairy Entrepreneur, visited where she shared the process of ice cream making. Youth enjoyed listening and asking questions about her different ice cream flavors and cows. Dairy County Dairy Princess Alternative 2022, Hailey, also joined the mooo-tastic day!
After lunch, everyone made a field trip to A New Day Dairy in Clarksville, Iowa for a tour of their dairy farm. The youth had a chance to view the process of robotic milking and other aspects of a cow’s life. This gave the K-4{sup}th{/sup} Graders a change to ask questions and learn more.
A grandparent and retired teacher from a local community shared how excited she was to have two of her grandkids attend ISU Bremer County’s Dairy Camp. She shared it was a great opportunity for youth and was offered at an extremely reasonable price. The camp was offered to 4-H Members for $5 and Non-member for $10.
This Dairy Day Camp was partially supported through an Undeniably Dairy Grant from Midwest Dairy.
For more information on youth programming or 4-H, contact the Bremer County Extension Office at 319-882-4275 or email xbremer@iastate.edu.