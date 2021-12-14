Iowa dairy producers will have the opportunity to hear Iowa State University Extension and Outreach specialists share information on emerging dairy industry issues at the 2022 Dairy Days, scheduled at four eastern Iowa locations and one northwest Iowa location.
At this year’s program, producers will learn about methods of euthanasia, composting mortalities, farm personalities, transition cow nutrition, milk marketing, industry updates and more.
“The Iowa State Extension Dairy Team is excited to bring back our annual Dairy Days program in person this year,” said Jenn Bentley, dairy specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. “This program gives producers a chance to learn about a variety of topics and be able to network with other producers and industry representatives.”
Dairy Days will be offered at the following locations in January and February: Elma, Calmar, New Vienna, Kalona and Orange City. Registration starts at 9:30 a.m. and the program will conclude by 2:30 p.m. The $15 registration fee includes the meal and proceedings costs. Pre-registration is requested by the Friday before each event to reserve a meal. Vouchers may be available from local agri-service providers or veterinarians.
Following registration, the event begins with a presentation by Jan Shearer, extension veterinarian at Iowa State, on the Methods of Euthanasia and their Effects on Carcass Disposal.
Mid-morning presentations include Composing Moralities, by Brian Dougherty and Kris Kohl, ag engineers with ISU Extension and Outreach; How Personalities Affect your Farm and Family, by Larry Tranel, dairy specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach; and Care and Feeding of the Transition Cow, by Gail Carpenter, assistant teaching professor in dairy production at Iowa State.
Lunch is at noon, followed by Lightning Talks presented by dairy specialists Fred Hall, Jennifer Bentley and Gail Carpenter, on the topics of milk marketing, the Iowa Dairy Survey and Milker Training Resources.
The event concludes around 2 p.m. with closing comments. For more information, contact your participating county ISU Extension and Outreach office.
Dates and locations are: Jan. 25, Elma, Howard County. 563-547-3001; Jan. 26, Calmar, Winneshiek County. 563-382-2949; Jan. 27, New Vienna, Dubuque County. 563-583-6496; Feb. 1, Kalona, Washington County. 877-435-7322; and Feb. 8, Orange City, Sioux County. 712-737-4230.
Register online at: https://iastate.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_eb92Sk03sSX2dTM.
Bentley can be reached at 563-382-2949 or jbentley@iastate.edu. Fred Hall can be reached at 712-737-4230 or fredhall@iastate.edu.