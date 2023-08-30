Dairies competed for special awards among the 2023 Iowa State Fair Dairy Cattle shows.

Supreme Champion Cow was awarded to Knapp Genetics of Epworth, and Supreme Champion Heifer was awarded to Maxx Boarding of Homestead.

Complete results below:

OTHER SPECIALS

Supreme Champion Cow

Champion) Knapp Genetics, Epworth, SS Deb 929

Reserve) Kcck Genetics, Dyersville, Schulte Bros Colton Frankie

Supreme Champion Heifer

Champion) Maxx Boarding, Homestead, Prairie Moon Java Lavender-ETV

Reserve) Ice Cream Acres, Homestead, Old-N-Lazy KS Metalica

Additional Premium — Groups — Ayrshire

1) Hb Holsteins, Marengo

2) Rachel Hefel / Mark Fisher, Epworth

3) Ridge View Farm, Lancaster, Mo.

4) Cost Farms, Long Grove

Additional Premium — Groups — Brown Swiss

1) Knapp Genetics, Epworth

2) Lee-Ann’s Swiss Llc, De Witt

3) Adam Kruse, Holy Cross

4) Holtz-View Farms, Maquoketa

5) Eberling Dairy, Postville

Additional Premium — Groups — Guernsey

1) Cedar Way Farm, Waverly

2) K-valley Farms, Waucoma

3) Glenda Eilers, Scotch Grove

Additional Premium — Groups — Holstein

1) Clover Hill Farms, Tipton

2) Courtlane Holsteins, Ridgeway

3) Hawkeye-JK Holsteins, Ashton

4) Cost Farms, Long Grove

Additional Premium — Groups — Jersey

1) Kcck Genetics, Dyersville

2) Schulte Bros, Watkins

3) Holtz-View Farms, Maquoketa

4) Lucy Ann Acres, Sumner

