Dairies competed for special awards among the 2023 Iowa State Fair Dairy Cattle shows.
Supreme Champion Cow was awarded to Knapp Genetics of Epworth, and Supreme Champion Heifer was awarded to Maxx Boarding of Homestead.
Complete results below:
OTHER SPECIALS
Supreme Champion Cow
Champion) Knapp Genetics, Epworth, SS Deb 929
Reserve) Kcck Genetics, Dyersville, Schulte Bros Colton Frankie
Supreme Champion Heifer
Champion) Maxx Boarding, Homestead, Prairie Moon Java Lavender-ETV
Reserve) Ice Cream Acres, Homestead, Old-N-Lazy KS Metalica
Additional Premium — Groups — Ayrshire
1) Hb Holsteins, Marengo
2) Rachel Hefel / Mark Fisher, Epworth
3) Ridge View Farm, Lancaster, Mo.
4) Cost Farms, Long Grove
Additional Premium — Groups — Brown Swiss
1) Knapp Genetics, Epworth
2) Lee-Ann’s Swiss Llc, De Witt
3) Adam Kruse, Holy Cross
4) Holtz-View Farms, Maquoketa
5) Eberling Dairy, Postville
Additional Premium — Groups — Guernsey
1) Cedar Way Farm, Waverly
2) K-valley Farms, Waucoma
3) Glenda Eilers, Scotch Grove
Additional Premium — Groups — Holstein
1) Clover Hill Farms, Tipton
2) Courtlane Holsteins, Ridgeway
3) Hawkeye-JK Holsteins, Ashton
4) Cost Farms, Long Grove
Additional Premium — Groups — Jersey
1) Kcck Genetics, Dyersville
2) Schulte Bros, Watkins
3) Holtz-View Farms, Maquoketa
4) Lucy Ann Acres, Sumner