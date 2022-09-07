Boys
Casey O’Donnell, Wapsie Valley
Casey O’Donnell is Wapsie Valley’s starting quarterback. Their game against Nashua-Plainfield was called off early due to lightning in the area. O’Donnell finished the game with 153 yards and three passing touchdowns on a 75% completion rate. On the ground, O’Donnell finished with 50 rushing yards and one touchdown. O’Donnell finished with 48.1% of the 201 votes.
Girls
Kayla Knowles, Denver
Kayla Knowles is the main outside hitter for the Denver Cyclones. In the three games early in the week, Knowles had 98 kills, 31 digs and three blocks while helping the Cyclones to a 6-1 record last week. Knowles went head-to-head against top-10 ranked Sumner-Fredericksburg and came away with two wins in the three matches. Knowles finished with 44% of the 75 votes.
