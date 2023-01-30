Boys
Benny Ramker, Waverly-Shell Rock
Benny Ramker has been a consistent sixth-man for the Go-Hawks this season, averaging around 10 points per game. This last week, Ramker stepped up with W-SR’s main scorers out due to injury. In the lone game against Waukon last week, Ramker finished with 28 points, five assists and two rebounds. Ramker received 67% of the total votes.
Girls
Grace Hennessy, Denver
Grace Hennessy has led the lady Cyclones in scoring all season with 17.7 points per game. Hennessy helped Denver snap their five game losing streak on Friday against Columbus Catholic with a 22 point performance in the two point win. Overall, Hennessy finished with 44 points, 13 rebounds and three assists. Hennessy received 69% of the total votes.
Sports Editor
