Boys
Ethan Reiter, Denver
Boys
Ethan Reiter is the safety and main punt returner for the Denver Cyclone football team. On Friday, Reiter shined with two punt return touchdowns, the longest being 62 yards. In total, Reiter returned four punts for 129 yards, averaging 32.3 yards per return. On defense, Reiter had two tackles and broke up multiple passes. Reiter received 41% of the total votes.
Girls
Sydney Bienemann, Waverly-Shell Rock
Sydney Bienemann is Waverly-Shell Rock’s main setter. The sophomore leads the team with 531 assists, averaging 7 1/2 per set. This week, Bienemann extended her team lead in assists with 40 assists in the five set match against New Hampton. Bienemann also had three blocks, nine digs and one service ace. Bienemann received 48% of the total votes.
