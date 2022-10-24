Boys
Evan Dorn, Denver
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-352-3334 or email legals@waverlynewspapers.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$6.99
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$20.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$40.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$69.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: October 24, 2022 @ 8:26 pm
Boys
Evan Dorn, Denver
Evan Dorn has been a wrecking ball on Denver’s defense, leading the team with 73.5 tackles. Dorn continued that dominance in the first round of the playoffs with six tackles and one-and-a-half tackles for loss. In the loss against Columbus, Dorn rushed for 90 yards and had 22 receiving yards. Dorn received 47% of the 182 votes.
Girls
Kayla Knowles, Denver
Kayla Knowles has been a dominant hitter for the Cyclones this season and continued that against South Winneshiek. In the first round of the playoffs, the match only went three sets and Knowles had 18 kills, eight digs, one block and one ace. Knowles extended her team lead to 569 kills. Knowles received 36% of the 73 total votes.
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Mainly cloudy. High 52F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.