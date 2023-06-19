Boys
Bo Harrington, Nashua-Plainfield
Bo Harrington is a senior leader on the Nashua-Plainfield baseball team. This last week was a good one for Harrington and the Huskies as they went 3-1 in the four games. Harrington went 9-14 at the plate with seven RBI, five runs scored and he drew three walks. On the mound, he threw six innings with three earned runs and 13 strikeouts.
Girls
Jenna Myers, Clarksville
Jenna Myers has been mashing the ball for the Clarksville Indian softball team. This last week, Myers and the Indians played five games in five days. In those full slate of games, Myers went 9-17 at the plate with three home runs and 10 RBI. Myers had two home runs against Dunkerton in the 12-0 win and she hit the tying RBI against S-F-T.