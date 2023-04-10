Boys
Simon Ott, Waverly-Shell Rock
Simon Ott has been a leader on the Go-Hawk rugby team for a few years now. This past Friday in his last home games, Ott recorded three total tries and one conversion to lead W-SR to two wins against Columbus Catholic and Cedar Falls.
Girls
Ali Seegers, Waverly-Shell Rock
Alli Seegers is a senior leader for the consistent Waverly-Shell Rock girls soccer team. In the season opener against seventh-ranked Xavier, Seegers netted the only two goals of the game to help lead the Go-Hawks to a 2-0 victory to start the season 1-0.