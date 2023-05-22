Boys
Wapsie Valley 4x800 relay team
The Wapsie Valley 4x800 relay team of Dawson Schmit, Dallas Tisue, Ian Buzynski and Aidan Shannon came into the meet as the 17th seeded relay team. In the event on Thursday, the quartet was able to get a podium finish, crossing the line with the third fastest time.
Girls
Kadence Huck, Nashua-Plainfield
Kadence Huck is a sophomore mid-distance runner for the Huskies. At the state meet this past week, Huck was able to win titles in the 400-meter dash and the 800. Huck also ran in the 1500 where she placed second. Her anchor leg in the distance medley relay helped the Huskies finish in fourth. Overall, N-P finished in second place as a team.