Boys
Asa Newsom, Waverly-Shell Rock
Asa Newsom will close out his career at state track in Des Moines at the state track meet after he qualified in four events. He got multiple wins in the district meet including the 400 hurdles, 110 hurdles and he was the anchor on the school-record-breaking shuttle hurdle team.
Girls
Anna Curtis, Denver
Anna Curtis had a strong showing at the district meet last week, qualifying in four different events. Curtis is the anchor leg for the 4x100 and the 4x200 relay teams that are seeded second at the state meet. She also helped the Cyclones sprint medley and 4x400 teams to state.