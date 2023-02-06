Boys
W-SR wrestling team
The Wavelry-Shell Rock boys wrestling team has a deep championship pedigree. Going into the state dual meet as back-to-back champions, the Go-Hawks were looking to make it three. With wins over Ankeny Centennial and Bettendorf, the rematch was set with Southeast Polk. The Go-Hawks claimed their third straight title with a 36-33 victory.
It was year one for the state, but year five of winning championships for the lady Go-Hawk wrestlers. Waverly-Shell Rock led wire-to-wire en route to the inaugural girls state team championship. W-SR had three in the finals with Kiara Djoumessi winning at 140 pounds, Haidyn Snyder taking second at 145 pounds and Madison Hinrichs taking second in 235 pounds.
Sports Editor
