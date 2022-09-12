Boys
McCrae Hagarty, Waverly-Shell Rock
Boys
McCrae Hagarty, Waverly-Shell Rock
McCrae Hagarty is one of Waverly-Shell Rock’s starting running backs and the main workhorse. Hargarty helped propelled W-SR to a 3-0 start this season with a win against Webster City. In the game against the Lynx, Hagarty had four touchdowns and 232 yards, averaging 7.7 yards per carry. On defense, Hagarty had six-and-a-half tackles and one-and-a-half tackles for loss. Hagarty received 66% of the total votes.
Girls
Channing Johnson, Denver
Channing Johnson is a freshman setter for the Cyclone volleyball team. Johnson helped Denver to a 5-0 record this week, including four wins at the Aplington-Parkersburg tournament this weekend without dropping a set in the four games. Johnson finished the week with 120 assists and 13 digs. Johnson leads the Cyclones in assists with 391 total, averaging 10.6 per set. Johnson received 58% of the total votes.
Sports Editor
