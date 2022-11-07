Boys
Asa Newsom,
Boys
Asa Newsom,
Waverly-Shell Rock
Asa Newsom both opened and closed the fall athletes of the week. Against North Scott in the state quarterfinals, Newsom was a wrecking ball on defense, racking up 10.5 tackles, including eight solo tackles. Newsom also had 38 rushing yards in the loss. Newsom returned one kick for 35 yards as well. Newsom received 45% of the total votes.
Girls
Hannah Knight,
Wapsie Valley
Hannah Knight was the senior outside hitter for the Warriors this season. In the state quarterfinals against Eddyville-Blakesburg-Freemont, Knight killed 13 balls while also racking up 15 digs. Behind the service line, Knight had a 100% serve efficiency. Knight received 39% of the total votes.
Sports Editor
