Boys
Caleb Hoins, Waverly-Shell Rock
Caleb Hoins in the top mid to long distance runner for the Go-Hawk track and field team. This past Thursday at the Northeast Iowa Conference meet, Hoins was able to get two event wins in the 3200 and the distance medley relay. He also placed second in two other events.
Girls
Anaka Ott, Waverly-Shell Rock
Anaka Ott is becoming a budding star for the top-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock girls soccer team. This past week saw Ott net six goals in three games, including a four-goal outburst against North Fayette Valley on Tuesday. She put in two goals during the Saturday tournament as well.