Boys
Boys

Kasey Wirtjes, Denver
Updated: December 12, 2022 @ 7:44 pm


Kasey Wirtjes is Denver’s second boys Athlete of the Week this winter season. In the lone game with stats available against Dike-New Hartford, Wirtjes put up 15 points, seven rebounds and three assists in the close loss. Wirtjes is currently leading the Cyclones in points per game with 14. Wirtjes received 80% of the total votes.
Girls
Hope Hovegna, Janesville
Hope Hovegna is the starting point guard for the lady Wildcats basketball team. This last week, Hovegna put up a stat line of 40 points, eight rebounds and five steals in three losses last week, including 20 of the team’s 34 points against Wapsie Valley. Hovegna finished with 45% of the total votes.

