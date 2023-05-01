Boys
Benny Ramker, Waverly-Shell Rock
Benny Ramker has been the number one tennis player for the Go-Hawks this season. In the singles portion of the meets last week, Ramker went undefeated with a 4-0 record. Throughout the matches, he went 38-6 during the games to win five sets. Ramker also went undefeated in his doubles matches.
Girls
Kadence Huck, Nashua-Plainfield
Kadence Huck is a sophomore mid-distance runner for the Huskies. This past weekend, she qualified for three events at the Drake Relays, the 400, 800 and the 1500. She was able to finish in the top five of all three events, including a fourth place finish in the 400.