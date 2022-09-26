Waverly-Shell Rock's Ethan Bibler and Denver's Kayla Knowles are this week's athletes of the week. To vote, go to Waverly Newspapers Twitter page, @wavnewspapers.
Boys
Ethan Bibler, Waverly-Shell Rock
Ethan Bibler is one of the back-up running backs for Waverly-Shell Rock. In the game against Waterloo East on homecoming, Bibler led the team with 107 rushing yards, with the majority coming in the second half. Bibler also found the end zone once while averaging 11.9 yards per carry. Bibler received 50% of the votes this week.
Girls
Kayla Knowles, Denver
Kayla Knowles is the first two-time AOTW winner as an outside hitter for the Cyclones. Knowles led the Cyclones to a 5-0 record on the week that included a home tournament win. Knowles also won the offensive player of the tournament award. Knowles finished the week with 36 kills, 18 digs and two aces. Knowles received 65% of the total votes this week.
