Boys
McCrae Hagarty, Waverly-Shell Rock
McCrae Hagarty was named as the Athlete of the Week for the second time this season and is the main running back for the Go-Hawks. Hagarty had a standout performance on his senior night with 233 rushing yards, four touchdowns, seven-and-a-half tackles and two tackles-for loss in the 35-14 win over Western Dubuque. Hagarty received 62% of the total votes this week.
Girls
Averi Weichers, Waverly-Shell Rock
Averi Weichers is one of the hitters for the Go-Hawk volleyball team. Weichers had a great week on the court with 33 kills, four blocks and five aces to help Waverly-Shell Rock place second in the NEIC tournament behind New Hampton. Overall, the Go-Hawks went 4-4 on the week that included an 0-3 day against some very tough opponents on Tuesday. Weichers received 75% of the total votes this week.
Sports Editor
