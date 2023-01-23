Boys
Andrew Westpfahl, Wapsie Valley
Boys
Andrew Westpfahl, Wapsie Valley
Andrew Westpfahl has been a scoring machine for the 13-1 Warriors this season. Last week in two wins, Westpfahl reached a new scoring high with 30 points against the Union Knights. In total, Westpfahl had 49 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in the two wins for Wapsie Valley. Westpfahl received 93% of the total votes.
Girls
Grace Mullihan, Wapsie Valley
Grace Mullihan has led the lady Warriors in scoring so far this season and that didn’t stop this last week. The Wapsie Valley girls basketball team went 0-2 this last week, but Mullihan finished out the two games with 17 points, 19 rebounds and three assists. Mullihan received 89% of the total votes this week.
