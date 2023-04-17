Boys
Ethan Larson, Denver
Ethan Larson is one of three senior captains on the Cyclone boys soccer team. This past week he opened his senior season with a bang against Cedar Valley Chrisitan. Against the Huskies, Larson netted seven of the 10 goals. In the three games last week, Larson totaled nine goals and one assist en route to a 2-1 record.
Girls
Anna Stromberg, Waverly-Shell Rock
Waverly-Shell Rock’s Anna Stromberg is a senior forward for the soccer team. This past week in the Go-Hawk’s three games, she finished with five goals, included two against both Union and Cedar Falls. On Saturday against Pella, she helped lead the Go-Hawks to an overtime win. W-SR went 3-0 on the week and have yet to surrender a goal.