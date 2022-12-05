Boys
Clayton Liddle, Denver
Boys
Clayton Liddle, Denver
Clayton Liddle is this winter’s first Athlete of the Week with his performance this past week. Liddle finished the week with 39 points, 11 rebounds, five steals and one assist. Liddle showed off his three point prowess with a 40% performance behind the arc this week. Liddle finished with 50% of the 113 total votes.
Girls
Grace Hennessy, Denver
Grace Hennessy is the senior leader for the young Cyclone team. This past week, Hennessy finished the week with 52 points, 16 rebounds and eight steals. Hennessy also had five blocks and shot 43% from the field and 31% from behind the arc. Hennessy ran away with the vote, receiving 86% of the 94 votes.
Sports Editor
