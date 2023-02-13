Boys
Cole Marsh, Waverly-Shell Rock
Cole Marsh leads the Go-Hawks with 14.9 points per game as well as six rebounds per game. Against the Go-Hawks’ rival, Decorah, last week, Marsh went off for a game high 25 points in the win. He also pitched in four rebounds and three steals to help secure a co-conference championship for W-SR.
Girls
Grace Hennessy, Denver
Grace Hennessy has been balling out her senior season and that continued against conference foe Union. In the lone game last week, Hennessy finished with a game high 33 points. Included in her outstanding stat line was 10 rebounds, three blocks, three assists and three steals. Hennessy has been averaging 18.8 points per game this season.